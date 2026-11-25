The Los Angeles Lakers are said to be on the lookout for another big man, because they don’t have anyone they can hand big minutes to when star center Walker Kessler is off the floor.

“This team really can’t afford to lose Kessler for any extended amount of time,” The Athletic’s Dan Woike wrote. “The Lakers have already decided that Kevon Looney isn’t a workable backup center, and they have limited trade assets to address that (at a time when supply for backup centers is low and demand around the league outside of the Lakers is high).”

To their credit, the Lakers have made things work despite their lackluster frontcourt depth, opening the season with wins in 15 of their first 18 games as they occupy the top seed in the Western Conference alongside the San Antonio Spurs.

Lakers Eyeing Trade for Popular Trade Candidate?

One name who is capturing attention nowadays is Brook Lopez of the cross-town rival Clippers, who are set to be one of the most active teams around the trade deadline. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Lopez, the 38-year-old sharpshooting big man, may be on the Lakers’ radar.

“The Lakers are certainly gonna be a buyer,” Fischer said during Tuesday’s Bleacher Report NBA insider live stream notebook. “If you wanna talk about it specifically with Brook Lopez and the Lakers, he’s been there before. He’s been in that building, and he’s also right across town. (It) wouldn’t be a difficult transition for him by any stretch. … If this is what the Lakers decide they do value, if they prefer to have a different big man look compared to adding another rim-runner, Brook Lopez is massive, and he is one of the better floor-spacing big men on the market. … I certainly understand why Brook Lopez would be an appealing target for the Lakers.”

Clippers Stance on Trading Their Vets Swings Door Wide Open

The Clippers are reportedly pushing to improve the trade value of their veteran stars, and that could make the Lakers’ path to acquiring Lopez easier.

“(Max) Strus ($16.7 million) Jones ($10.5 million, Lopez ($9.2 million and Kris Dunn ($5.2 million) are all on expiring contracts,” The Stein Line reported Sunday. “(Rui) Hachimura signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Clippers in the offseason but next season’s $14 million salary is a team option … This is one of the few teams leaguewide that is regarded as a certain seller between now and the Feb. 11 trade deadline.”

The Stein Line’s report comes after ESPN’s Tim MacMahon noted the Clippers as a “seller” before the deadline to make deals strikes in February.

“Amid a 1-7 start that has them tied for the worst record in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a potential seller as teams begin to think about moves they want to make,” Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells wrote. “Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, multiple scouts and league executives have cited the Clippers as ‘likely sellers’ given their current situation.”

Combine all of that with the Lakers pursuing a trade for a center, with Woike reporting the team is “still monitoring the market for big men,” Lopez returning to the Lakers, where he spent the 2017-18 season, appears to be in the realm of possibility.