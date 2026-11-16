Lakers HC Has Blunt Message for Team After Near 4th Quarter Collapse vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers certainly deserve high praise for how they have started the 2026-27 season.

L.A. owns a 12-2 record, tying them with the defending Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs for the best in the NBA, and have won eight in a row. There is little to critique about a team that is firing on all cylinders and clearly exceeding its preseason expectations.

There is only one (small) problem. The Lakers haven’t done well in fourth quarters lately, and it almost cost them against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Lakers Pick Up Another Win, But Worrying Trend Continues

The Lakers jumped on the Suns to start Sunday’s game, rushing out to a 23-5 lead early in the first quarter behind some magnet ball shooting by superstar guard Luka Doncic. Three quarters later, it was the Suns doing most of the damage, outscoring the Lakers 43-27 in the final frame and almost making a miraculous late comeback. It is safe to say that a fourth quarter collapse would have had head coach JJ Redick pulling his hair out.

“I told the team this after the game. We’re working too hard and playing too hard to build these leads. It’s a disservice to each other to take your foot off the gas,” Redick told reporters after the Lakers’ 131-123 win in Mortgage Matchup Center. “I thought defensively, we did a lot of really good things through three quarters. Going into the fourth, we had a 107 defensive rating, and then we had a 165 defensive rating in the fourth. A lot of it started at the beginning of the fourth. We had two possessions where they’re walking it up and we don’t even talk and get matched up, and they hit wide-open 3s and all of a sudden they get going.”

The Lakers were handling the Suns and extended their lead to a whopping 31 points at one point in the game. The Suns made it interesting at the end, and if it weren’t for a bank shot 3-pointer by Quentin Grimes, who had arguably his best game of the season, L.A. could have found itself in powerful trouble.

L.A. Superstar Reacts to Team’s Late Struggles

The Lakers are showing all signs of an NBA championship contender, save for some poor fourth quarter performances. Like with anything, maintaining leads start with the players at the top of the depth chart.

“I wasn’t planning to play in the fourth quarter. We got to get better at that,” expressed Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, who recorded 43 points, three rebounds and nine assists in the win. “I know we won eight in a row, but we got to get better at that. Once we get up, we got to stay there. We got to work on that”

Although L.A. has often looked shaky after building a big lead, coach Redick surely sees a lot of potential in his team.

“I don’t want these guys to put a ceiling on themselves. I don’t think we should put a ceiling on this group,” the 42-year-old head coach, in his third season with the Lakers, said. “This group is committed to getting better every single day, recognizing that this is a process to become a high-level team, and that’s what I want from this group.”