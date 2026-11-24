Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is averaging career highs in points (24.7), FG% (.513) and 3P% (.409) on the team with the tied-best record in the NBA.

Yet, Reaves is expected to miss the cut for February’s All-Star Game.

ESPN’s Ben Golliver has listed the 12 players most likely to represent the West, naming MVP candidate Luka Doncic as the sole Laker. Golliver tabbed Memphis’ Ty Jerome and Dallas’ Cooper Flagg as the conference’s only first-time All-Stars, while leaving off perennial selections like Devin Booker and Damian Lillard. San Antonio Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox was also omitted after making last year’s roster, and injuries are expected to sideline Anthony Edwards and Chet Holmgren from contention.

The Denver Nuggets (Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray) and the Houston Rockets (Alperen Sengun & Kevin Durant) are forecasted as the only teams with multiple All-Stars.

Predicted West All-Stars Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Luka Doncic, Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies

Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

LaMelo Ball, Timberwolves

Kevin Durant, Rockets

Stephen Curry, Warriors

AR-15 to be Robbed Again?

Perhaps Austin Reaves’ injury absence may have influenced Golliver’s projection.

Reaves was similarly on an All-Star pace last year before he suffered a devastating calf injury during the Christmas Day game against the Rockets. He would subsequently miss over two months of action and miss out on a maiden All-Star nod.

Last December, Lakers head coach JJ Redick explained why he wanted to see Austin Reaves — a former undrafted player — make the All-Star team.

“It would mean a whole lot to him,” Redick said of Reaves.

“He and I have had discussions about how surreal it is for him to be playing at this level and in this position. I obviously absolutely think he should be an All-Star this year.”

Austin Reaves Injury Update

After missing his fifth straight game Monday with a heel injury, Reaves is on track to return Friday against the Spurs. Despite sitting out Monday’s 109-94 win over the Utah Jazz, Reaves was “moving well” in practice, according to The Orange County Register’s Benjamin Royer, and is widely expected to return for the NBA Cup tie later this week.

“We want to be consistent with our [return-to-play] stuff,” Redick said Monday of not rushing Reaves back from injury.

“I think [Monday] was a big step just in terms of getting a stay-ready game in. And he played great, moved great. We’re optimistic for the rest of this week going forward.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin added that the Lakers expect Reaves to return Friday, when the West’s top two seeds clash in the NBA Cup Group C finale in San Antonio.