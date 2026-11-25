The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to add a backup center as the most important aspect of the NBA trade deadline. Walker Kessler has been a good addition as the new starting center, but the Lakers have zero depth behind him. Reserve veteran center Kevon Looney has struggled to contribute and lost any confidence that head coach JJ Redick had.

Full Court Pass revealed that NBA insider Brett Siegel named one noteworthy center as a trade target:

“Brook Lopez is a name to watch as a POTENTIAL trade target for the Lakers, per Brett Siegel.”

Lakers fans would be ecstatic with this since Lopez has been a top-two player for the Los Angeles Clippers this season only behind Darius Garland. The trade package would be easier than most other centers on the market since Lopez only makes $9 million.

Bronny James could surprisingly hold more value for a Clippers trade for most other teams. The Clippers have dropped to the bottom five in NBA attendance averages and see fans less prone to supporting them after offseason drama harmed the franchise. Bronny’s name value and popularity in Los Angeles could tempt the Clippers to add him to boost ticket sales for general live interest.

Why Bronny James Helps Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are still trying to overcome the punishment over the Kawhi Leonard story from the offseason. NBA officials punished the Clippers for allegedly paying Leonard shady endorsement money by taking away their own draft picks for the foreseeable future. This causes the Clippers to make moves more “out of the box” than other teams.

Realistic Lakers trade package for Lopez: Lakers Receive: Lopez Clippers Receive: James, Jaden Hardy, and multiple second round draft picks

Second round draft picks mean more to the Clippers than any other team since they have such limited draft assets. Cameron Carr is the young piece who the Clippers would prefer, but it’s hard to see the Lakers trading him for an aging backup center. Bronny would sell tickets to help the finances in a backup guard role, and Hardy would give them another young piece to hopefully develop.

Brook Lopez Makes Most Sense For Lakers

Other centers on the trade block would either not be as good as Lopez or cost too much money. Naz Reid was recently rumored to hit the trade block, but the Lakers would have to part ways with a rotation player or two, along with Carr.

The Charlotte Hornets are not going to give Reid away for a cheap package since he’s their most valuable trade asset of the realistic names. Most other rumored names are less proven than Lopez and just can’t offer the help that he does on both sides of the ball.

Lopez is one of the best three-point shooting centers in the league and still holds his own defensively. Playing fewer minutes behind Kessler would make his limited play more impactful and give the Lakers true depth. The Clippers must be content knowing they could be helping their Los Angeles rivals get closer to a title.