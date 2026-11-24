Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has admitted that the franchise will be busy reinforcing the roster before the trade deadline. This offers exciting times for Lakers fans to look forward to as they are in a strong position at the moment.

There are some spots that need an addition, and a starting-level player could be explored to add to the core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Matt Burke of Complex Sports believes the Lakers should consider bringing back Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Could Ingram be headed back to the place where his career began? It’s unlikely given the Lakers’ lack of assets and the Clippers’ possible reluctance to deal with their in-town rival,” Burke wrote. “That said, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was on the Lakers’ pregame show on Spectrum Sportsnet last week and — pretty much unprovoked — said that his team would be looking to add ahead of the February 11, 2027 trade deadline.”

Ingram, 29, was drafted second overall by the Lakers in the 2016 draft. A decade later, a move back to L.A. wouldn’t totally feel out of place.

Lakers Urged to Consider Reunion With Their Former No. 2 Pick

Ingram played only three seasons with the Lakers before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. It was strange trading a No. 2 pick that early, especially one that was trending upwards at the time. However, Davis felt like the Lakers’ best shot at winning a ring with LeBron James.

Sure enough, the Lakers did win a championship the following season but six years later, they haven’t been back to the Finals. Also, James and Davis are no longer in the franchise. If there is ever a best time for Ingram to return, it is now.

But it’s easier said than done, the Clippers despite being forced to a corner with the league’s penalties will not be so keen on trading with the Lakers. Something significant has to be committed for a trade to happen. Whether the Lakers have that at their disposal and are willing to commit high remains to be seen.

Ingram is by no means a cheap player to have around on the roster. He is on a three-year $120 million deal which expires after the 2027-28 season with a player option attached. His salary for this season is roughly $40 million which is very close to what Reaves is earning as the second-highest earner for the Lakers.

Where Can Ingram Fit on Current Roster?

Ingram missed the first 15 games of the season for the Clippers as he recovered from surgery on a partially torn right Achilles tendon. He returned in the loss against the Houston Rockets on Monday night and had a decent performance with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes.

Ingram will need more games to get to full speed but when he gets going, his scoring touch cannot be overlooked. He is a 20-point-per-game player and has been that caliber since he left L.A. in 2019.

Not that the Lakers are short of offensive firepower but aside from Doncic and Reaves, there isn’t really a consistent scoring threat on the roster.

“An addition of Ingram would balance out the Lakers’ lineup exceptionally well,” Burke wrote.

An Ingram reunion will be a tough option for many reasons but one that could make the Lakers serious contenders. Ingram hasn’t had much postseason experience in his career and was disappointing last playoffs but he won’t be joining the Lakers as a focal point.