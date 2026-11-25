The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs may share identical records atop the Western Conference, but Luka Doncic and Co. aren’t in the same championship tier as San Antonio.

So says Spurs legend Sean Elliott, who took a jab at the Lakers ahead of Friday’s NBA Cup showdown between the West’s top two seeds. The 1999 NBA champion pointed out that no team has ever won the title with a player posting a usage rate over 35% — a benchmark Doncic currently clears with a league-leading 39%.

“Well, the Lakers aren’t gonna win the NBA championship. They’re not,” the Spurs color commentator said after Monday’s game against the Jazz.

“I mean, they’ll be fun to watch,” he continued. “They have really good players. I like [Sandro Mamukelashvili] in a Laker uniform.”

Elliott then took aim at Doncic’s defense, arguing that a team can’t win a championship unless its best player excels on both ends of the floor.

“Plus, your best player always, he’s gotta be a stalwart on the defensive end of the floor,” he said, referring to Doncic.

“I firmly believe that.”

Lakers to be Tested vs Spurs

Elliott’s dismissal of the Lakers as serious contenders hasn’t sat well with Los Angeles fans, though there’s undeniable truth to his harsh critique.

Victor Wembanyama’s squad is dismantling opponents by a historic +12.2-point differential — nearly double Los Angeles’ mark. San Antonio also ranks inside the top five in both defensive rating (third at 106.3) and offensive rating (fourth at 118.6), whereas the Lakers sit third on offense and 10th on defense. Adding to the gap, Los Angeles has faced the league’s easiest schedule through the first month by cumulative opponent record, while the Spurs have already notched quality wins over contenders like the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Friday’s clash with the Spurs marks the Lakers’ first test against a top-six West seed this season, as they have yet to face the Thunder, Timberwolves, Rockets, Grizzlies or Nuggets. That soft early path is another reason many scouts aren’t sold on them as a legitimate title contender.

Can Lakers Shock the Spurs?

Lakers center Walker Kessler all but admitted Monday that he and his teammates have a ways to go before being viewed in the same stratosphere as the Spurs. Still, he’s “excited” to test himself against the NBA title favorites — highlighted by a one-on-one matchup with Victor Wembanyama.

“San Antonio is a very, very talented team,” he said, via LA Times’ Thuc Nhi Nguyen.

“Specifically, Wemby is unprecedented, what he’s doing, what he’s putting up. We kind of do model our defense, a little bit, after (them) because Wemby’s protecting the paint at a very efficient rate right now, so we did model that. …”

“But going into that game, me, personally, I’m just so excited to be against a team like that. It’s gonna be a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kessler earned widespread praise for his defense against Wemby during his time in Utah. In fact, the Lakers reportedly viewed him as a potential Wemby stopper when they went all-out to land him this offseason.

ESPN Analytics gives the Spurs a 69% chance to beat the Lakers this Friday in the NBA Cup Group C finale. The Lakers are expected to get Austin Reaves back from injury.