The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a pretty good spot in the opening month of the season. More than anything, their summer business looks good. However, the front office is gearing up to explore other opportunities to further improve the roster before the trade deadline.

There isn’t a treasure trove of options for the Lakers, but the New Orleans Pelicans just like during the offseason will have multiple pieces that may interest just about anyone in the league.

According to Lake Show Life’s Svyastoslav Rovenchuk, a backup center behind Walker Kessler may take top priority and, interestingly enough, Croatian big Karlo Matkovic looks like the most gettable player from New Orleans.

“Matkovic has a light $2.3 million cap hit for 2026-27. The Pelicans big man provides several desirables for the Lakers,” Rovenchuk wrote. “That includes an ability to go up and catch Luka Doncic’s lobs, stretching the floor from the frontcourt, and being willing as a defender down low. The match just makes sense.”

Matkovic, 25, is playing only his third season in the NBA and all has been with the Pelicans. The market for an impactful backup center is not a large one and other targets may likely prove more complex to acquire.

Lakers Urged to Make Karlo Matkovic a Trade Target

During the offseason, the Lakers were speculated to be linked to some Pelicans players. The likes of Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Yves Missi took the center stage of most rumors. However, with the growing need for a backup to Kessler and an affordable one, attention could turn to another piece.

“Matkovic, by contrast, should be within the Lakers’ ballpark,” Rovenchuk added. “This is a trade they could technically make today, if they wanted to and the Pelicans were willing. Everyone’s favorite Laker, Bronny James, is financially enough to match up with Matkovic. It would just be a matter of whether New Orleans is ready to move on, and how many second-round picks that costs Los Angeles.”

Matkovic will likely cost the Lakers a low salary piece like James or multiple second-round picks.

Matkovic Has The Tools Needed of a Backup Big

Kessler has started and played every game for the Lakers so far and not just that, he is among the players who have logged the most minutes. While that is highly encouraging, the 7-foot-2 center’s injury history doesn’t call for an immense workload.

The Lakers need to keep the same level whenever Kessler is not on the floor or is unavailable. They knew that they won’t get that with Kevon Looney which is why Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt have been used in those backup minutes.

Matkovic by no means is not the best option out there in terms of impact but if there is one thing the Lakers offseason business have showed is that they aren’t moving to get the best in every position. The right fit behind Luka Doncic and the roster will click.

“Matkovic got to enjoy an eight-game stretch for the Pelicans as a starter this season,” Rovenchuk wrote. “During that run, the Pelicans big averaged 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game. That included shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from deep.”

Matkovic will offer a stretch option beside Kessler to give the Lakers more lineup flexibility. For the right returns, the Pelicans could be open to making a deal.





