The Los Angeles Lakers are now open to making a trade, likely to add a backup center to play behind Walker Kessler and replace Kevon Looney.

However, as has been the case for the past few months and remains so today, the Lakers simply lack the available assets to get a move big done. The franchise can’t trade a first-round pick, only has a few minor second-rounders to move, and lacks any high-quality young players who could move the needle in negotiations with another team for an established veteran.

Though that might sound harsh, for the Lakers right now, it’s true. But while overall, the team lacks the assets needed to make a flashy trade, one player in particular, rookie Cameron Carr, could be the missing piece to upgrading the roster; it just doesn’t look like Los Angeles has realized that just yet.

Lakers Urged To Trade Cameron Carr

According to Heavy’s Sean Deveney, Carr, who was selected 24th overall in the latest NBA Draft, could be the one young player who could help get the Lakers a new backup center, as the team’s other trade assets likely wouldn’t move the needle for a trade partner.

With that, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley urged the Lakers to seriously consider adding the 22-year-old wing into trade talks, especially if Los Angeles wants any chance at landing a player who would raise the ceiling of this year’s roster.

“Carr had lottery buzz before slipping to the 24th pick. His scouting report points to serious support-player potential: a disruptive three-and-D perimeter player with positional versatility and explosive athleticism. Bullish projections even point toward some show-and-go creation in his future,” he wrote. “Since Carr can’t directly help those (defensive) issues—he’s not even a rotation regular yet—the Lakers might have to sacrifice him for someone who can.”

Compared to other young players on the Lakers roster like Jaden Hardy, Adou Thiero, and Bronny James, Carr is likely the player with the most upside who could help the team net a more-established veteran to bolster the Purple and Gold’s title hopes.

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Even Lakers reporter Jovan Buha believes that trading Carr could be the best way to upgrade the roster, as he likely highlights the team’s limited assets to use in a significant deal.

“Everything the Lakers are telegraphing right now is that he is not a current rotation guy for JJ,” Buha said on the rookie. “With Carr, I’m just a little concerned that he might be more of a Year 3 guy rather than a Year 1 or Year 2 guy, at least in JJ’s eyes. And if that’s the case, I don’t know if the Lakers can wait (for his development).”

He hasn’t jumped off the page just yet, but under the right circumstances, Carr could be the key to the Lakers’ trade plans.

Los Angeles Needs More Development Needs To Come For The Rookie

While on paper it’s a lot easier to say that, sure, the Lakers could package Carr in a trade for a new backup center or starting power forward, it’s just not that easy.

The rookie has only played eight games in his career, and after dealing with an injury over the offseason and through preseason, he is still pretty unproven. Buckley himself said that might be the biggest reason why the Lakers might not want to trade him.

“It would be shortsighted, too, since L.A. would likely be dealing him before he logged enough minutes to drive up his trade value.”

However, based on recent Lakers trade rumors and general manager Rob Pelinka’s own comments, it looks like the franchise will go all-out this season to do as much as possible to give Luka Doncic a true title-contending roster.

If that is true, and the Lakers are ready to do whatever it takes, Carr needs more development. While he’s still likely the best young trade asset for the franchise to use, he’s eight games into his NBA career, and as Tyler Watts recently wrote, he needs to work on his game to prove he’s a strong contributor at the professional level, which would help the Lakers include him in a trade to land someone new and better.

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“The 22-year-old doesn’t look like a superstar, but he could be a quality role player for the next decade-plus. Carr must grow his game on both ends of the floor. He may not be able to help immediately, but the Lakers are valuing his development over short-term production,” he wrote. “The Lakers should send Carr down if he isn’t going to be part of the nightly rotation. He can play 30-plus minutes a night for Coachella Valley and grow his game.”

Carr did score a season-high nine points in the Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz, but as Watts and head coach JJ Redick said, he still needs to prove more to show he can be a real asset for the team.

“Cameron Carr is more ready than head coach JJ Redick thinks, but the Los Angeles Lakers don’t see him as a rotation player yet. The rookie needs time and reps in the G League to improve. The purple and gold plan to give him that run and continue to grow his game,” he added.

Whether or not the Lakers want to develop him for their own sake or to raise his trade value, giving Carr the chance to develop is likely the best direction for the team to take. He has higher value than the other young players on the roster, but any chance of using him in a trade would require the rookie to show more than his current body of work.

Eight games into his career with the Lakers, Carr is averaging 2.6 points and 0.8 rebounds on 42.1% shooting. Simply put, it hasn’t been enough, so if Los Angeles is serious about using him as a key asset in a trade, the development needs to continue for the 22-year-old to prove he can be a rotational player in the NBA.

The Lakers do not have a strong history of developing young players, so something needs to change if the team wants Carr to be anything more than a bullet point on a list of players drafted to Los Angeles who never reached their full potential.