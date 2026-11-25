It has been clear for quite some time now that the Los Angeles Lakers do not think much of big man Jarred Vanderbilt or the contract to which the team signed him. Over the course of the past year, Vanderbilt has been at loggerheads with coach JJ Redick, and whether there is some personal beef involved remains unknown. What is known is that Redick does not think Vanderbilt is a natural big–certainly not a center, arguably a small power forward and most likely a small forward. But what is also known is that the Lakers are sorely lacking depth behind star center Walker Kessler, and that nominal big man Kevon Looney was signed to be the guy in that role.

Lakers fans know well how that turned out. Looney has struggled to move when on the floor, and though he is a quality guy who his teammates like, there is no way the Lakers can keep him on as the top backup center.

When Kessler needs short breathers, things get hard enough. When Kessler gets into foul trouble or needs a day off, sure disaster awaits L.A. Redick, despite his issues with Vanderbilt, has had to use him in the rotation.

Lakers Want to Move Jarred Vanderbilt?

And maybe that was the plan all along for the Lakers. That’s how one Western Conference general manager sees it–L.A. always hoped to give Vanderbilt a boost on the trade market with some playing time. He is averaging 2.1 points and 4.0 rebounds this year, so teams are not fighting to make an offer for him. But he has a player option for next season, which means he has been useful enough to get rival teams to make am offer.

Remember, Vanderbilt has a two-year contract left worth $26 million, with more than half coming next year in a player option. If the Lakers wanted to see some things from him, they got their wise.

“I think Vando is in a really interesting position because the Lakers are not a fit for him but so many other teams do,” the West GM said. “He works hard, he rebounds, he scores within 10 feet. We all need players like that. If they’re trying to resurrect his value, really, he is doing what’s asked for. That’s what we do all the time. And that is probably going to get teams interested in the right situation.”

The Lakers are off until Friday.