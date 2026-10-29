Lakers’ JJ Redick Signals Reversal on Giving Minutes to Team ‘Pariah’

We are four games into the Los Angeles Lakers‘ schedule, and while there has been a lot more good than bad, we’re also getting a clearer view on where this team’s warts are. One aspect that appeared to be sure problem–starting forward–has not been, as the Lakers have done well by playing two big, defensive-minded wings in the starting five. Another aspect that was not expected to be a problem–finding roles for new, big-money signees Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton–has proven to be more of a puzzle than expected. And one problem that was glaring all the way–the fact that Kevon Looney is a shell of his old self–has been even more worrisome than expected, to the point that many are calling for the team to dust off dog-housed veteran Jarred Vanderbilt.

Yes, Vanderbilt spent the summer seeing the Lakers try to trade him, and also seeing that no one around the NBA wanted him. Considering he has played 101 games in the past two years and is averaging 4.3 points with 4.7 rebounds in those games–for $25 million over the next two years–that’s no surprise. But, increasingly, the question is being raised: Is Vanderbilt that much worse than Looney?

Lakers Could Finally Play Jarred Vanderbilt

Over the summer, the feeling around the NBA was that the Lakers’ best approach with Vanderbilt was to give him minutes again, let him rebuild his trade value, then move him at the deadline in February, when his contract won’t be much of a hit. But the disconnect between Vanderbilt and head coach JJ Redick, which stretches back to last season, is wide enough that the team has not yet gone that route. One Western Conference assistant coach said of Vanderbilt, “He’s sort of become their team pariah for some reason.”

Could that change?

Well, Redick now held out the possibility that it could.

From Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation on Twitter/X: “JJ Redick says Jarred Vanderbilt is “certainly” a backup center option. Redick thinks Vando is better suited as a wing/forward defensively, but there will be times where he plays the five out of ‘necessity.'”

Lineup ‘Hemorrhaging’ With Kevon Looney

And maybe it is about time. The Lakers have not seen much to show that Looney is going to be useful to them and, well, Vanderbilt can’t be much worse.

As Anthony Irwin of “Lakers Lounge” wrote, “JJ’s weird thing with Vando is legit hurting the Lakers. In every possible way, he’s better than Looney. They can’t keep hemorrhaging during these minutes every night without trying something else.”

And Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll noted, “It’s pretty clear Kevon Looney is not going to be playable in most matchups this season and the Lakers are going to need a viable backup center. … The Lakers will likely have to look internally for the opening months of the season before most teams are willing to discuss deals.

“So far, the solution has been playing Sandro Mamukelashvili at center. But there’s also been a growing call for Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been buried on the bench since the start of the preseason.”

Maybe Redick is listening.