With the Spurs losing in Portland on Wednesday, San Antonio is now 15-4, slipping behind the Lakers–on a two-game winning streak–for the No. 1 overall seed in the league. The Lakers are 15-3 as the teams prepare to meet in San Antonio on Friday night in an NBA Cup game. While the records make the matchup notable, it’s most notable for center Walker Kessler, who gets the unenviable job of defending Victor Wembanyama–who had 44 points and 16 rebounds vs. the Blazers–most of the night.

Wembanyama is merely averaging 30.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 1.3 steals thus far.

It’s the start of a big stretch for the Lakers, who open a four-game road trip in San Antonio, then play the Grizzlies, Rockets and Pelicans on the road, before a game against New Orleans in L.A. Then, they return to the road for games against Minnesota twice, and one in Denver. So, that’s one game against a team that is 15-4, four games against teams that are 14-5, one against the 10-6 Nuggets and two against the 5-14 Pelicans.

Walker Kessler Ready for a Different Victor Wembanyama in Lakers vs. Spurs

But it starts with the Spurs. Kessler has faced Wembanyama six times in his career, and split the results at 3-3. But because Kessler sat out all but five games last year in Utah with shoulder surgery, before he signed with the Lakers, he has not seen Wemby in two years.

He is a different player, no doubt, than he was in November 2024–though that game was not pretty for Kessler, who had six points and seven rebounds to 34 points and seven rebounds for Wembanyama.

Kessler said: “He’s obviously older, more mature. I think he plays a lot more physical now, a lot stronger. I know he looks a little skinnier but he’s strong. He’s a lot stronger than he actually looks. He plays with a lot more physicality now. He has more confidence as well. He is putting up some crazy numbers. I would just say, age, maturity, he is more physical.”

The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday.