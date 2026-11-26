The Los Angeles Lakers were at home resting while the San Antonio Spurs fell to the Portland Trail Blazers in Wednesday’s NBA Cup game.

The Spurs fell to 15-4 on the season, pushing them 0.5 games behind the Western Conference-leading Lakers, who took care of business Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

With no games scheduled for today’s Thanksgiving Day, all eyes turn to Friday night’s contest between the two top teams in the Western Conference. Later today, the Lakers will fly to San Antonio ahead of tomorrow’s big game against the Spurs, who are 7-3 at Frost Bank Center this season.

Lakers Receive Message From Spurs Star Ahead of Marquee Matchup

Although the Spurs came up short against the Blazers on Wednesday, superstar center Victor Wembanyama, who missed Monday’s win over the Sacramento Kings, returned to action with a bang, dropping 44 points and 16 rebounds for a San Antonio team that was without stars De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper.

Asked about Friday’s high-stakes matchup with the Lakers, Wembanyama, 22, kept it straightforward.

“Must win,” Wembanyama said of playing the Lakers on Friday after Wednesday’s loss to the Blazers. “We need to take that lead (in the NBA Cup standings). Big game. Big, big game.”

Wednesday’s loss to the Blazers delivered the Spurs their first loss of the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup.

Friday’s game will have major implications in the NBA Cup standings. With a win, the Lakers would move to 3-1 in the West Group C standings and own the direct tie-breaker over the Spurs. If San Antonio wins, it would also move to 3-1 and virtually secure the Group C title, with the team’s massive +48 point-differential providing a large cushion between the Lakers (-9) and even the Blazers (+12).

L.A. Set to Face First Big Test of Season

Friday’s game will be the biggest of the season thus far for the Lakers, who are 7-1 away from Crypto.com Arena this season.

With all the chatter about the Lakes’ perceived weak strength of schedule, L.A. has the opportunity to make a strong early-season statement with a win in San Antonio. But Lakers head coach JJ Redick wants his team to understand that it cannot worry about the commentary that will follow Friday’s game, whether the night ends in a win or a loss.

“We’re either going to be contenders or we’re going to be a fake team,” Redick said of the narrative that could follow the team after facing San Antonio. “If we win that (San Antonio) game and then we lose to Memphis and Houston, we’re back to being a fake team. So … the overreactions game-to-game are what they are, and we’ve got to, as a group, manage that and manage the noise and that’s just part of being in the NBA.”

While the Lakers have mostly been on a roll since the start of the season last month, they have hit a bit of a drag lately without star guard Austin Reaves, who has missed the last five games with a bruised left heel.

The Lakers surely hope Reaves can return to the court for Friday’s game, even if the Spurs are without Fox, who is battling a shin injury.