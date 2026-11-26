The rumblings of an Anthony Davis reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers has taken over various internet spaces lately.

Davis, 33, has returned to looking like an MVP-caliber player this season for the Washington Wizards, who traded for the 10-time All-Star ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Davis once again finds himself at the forefront of NBA trade rumors, and the big man-needy Lakers are being speculated as a potential suitor.

Of course, Davis and the Lakers had one of the most unexpected and, well, memorable splits in NBA history, with L.A. dealing the big man to Dallas in exchange for superstar guard Luka Doncic in a seismic February 2025 trade.

Davis Back to the Lakers? Agent Weighs In

If there’s one guy around the NBA who has a booming voice, it is agent Rich Paul, who represents superstars like LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and Davis. When asked by “Game Over” podcast co-host Max Kellerman about the chatter of a Davis-Lakers reunion, Paul danced around the question.

“Here’s what I’ll say to this … Anytime you’re trying to win a championship, you should be active at the trade deadline so there’s no surprise, Paul said (h/t ClutchPoints’ Julian Ojeda). “And the only thing I have to say about AD is man, keep balling. AD is balling, Max. I think he’s enjoying part of a responsibility of leading some of those young guys.”

Added Paul: “Half of the stuff you hear, Max, it don’t come from the source. You’re with me all the time. Have you heard me talk about anything with Anthony Davis?”

Davis is producing like an All-NBA player again, which has only intensified rumors that Davis could seek relocation for the third time in two years. While the Lakers would immediately be better with Davis back in the mix, it is very much questionable if the franchise has what it takes to reunite with their former superstar.

Trade Rumors Heating Up

Although there is plenty of discourse swirling about a potential Davis trade, all indications are that the Wizards and the star big man are not seeking a break up.

“My sense is that the Wizards have no imminent designs on moving Davis,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday. “Could that change between now and the Feb. 11 trade buzzer? Conceivably. But I’m also told that Davis — unlike New Orleans’ Dejounte Murray — is not pushing for relocation. Both players are represented by Klutch Sports, but it’s been conveyed to me that there are no current plans for Davis to request a trade.”

Even if both sides agreed to move on, the Lakers would find it difficult to get in the mix for Davis simply because of the few tradable assets they have at their disposal.

“The thing with AD that I’ve mentioned recently is that he is just making too much money (that) it’s difficult for L.A. to execute a trade for him without giving up Walker (Kessler) or Austin (Reaves),” Lakers journalist Jovan Buha said during a recent live stream episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast. “There is a way to do a four-for-one (trade) (Quentin) Grimes, (Sandro) Mamu(kelashvili) (Jarred Vanderbilt) and (Collin) Sexto, but now you’re decimating your depth, you’re gonna have to pay AD — he’s gonna want a contract extension — and there’s no guarantee that he’s able to make it through 82 games plus the playoffs.”

It is not like the Lakers are desperate to execute a blockbuster trade. L.A. owns the top record in the NBA and has shown many signs of a legitimate title contender.

Until the trade deadline comes and goes, though, the Lakers-Davis reunion talks likely rage on.