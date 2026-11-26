The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with former All-Defensive wing Herbert Jones for over two years. It may finally be time for them to pull the trigger.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus and ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel have reignited the Lakers trade rumor involving Jones, suggesting a potential move before the Feb. 11 deadline.

While Pincus named Jones among more than a dozen “realistic” Lakers trade targets, Siegel explained why the New Orleans Pelicans could be preparing to move on from Jones — citing the veteran’s diminishing role under head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Siegel added that the Pelicans continue to demand at least two first-round picks for Jones — an asking price no team is reportedly willing to meet. Because of that, New Orleans may have to settle for the package below, which nets them a promising young piece in Cameron Carr alongside a future Lakers pick swap. The deal also allows them to dump Jones before his three-year, $67M extension kicks in next year.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Herbert Jones

Lakers would receive: Herb Jones, Yves Missi

Pelicans would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Cameron Carr, 2028 first-round pick (NOP right to swap)

Why the Lakers Do It

The Lakers are reportedly high on Cameron Carr’s upside, with JJ Redick recently signaling plans to expand the rookie’s role. That makes parting with the Baylor standout a tough decision.

That said, the incoming pieces of Jones and Missi will help the Lakers cover some of their shortcomings, making them one of the best defensive units in the league. Pairing elite perimeter stoppers like Jones and Matisse Thybulle alongside Walker Kessler, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic could wreak havoc on opponents. Off the bench, Missi’s rim protection and rebounding make him an ideal backup for Kessler.

Best of all, Jones, 28, and Missi, 22, fit into the Lakers’ youth-oriented timeline. Giving up on Carr would hurt, but this mock trade is a no-brainer for the Lakers.

Pelicans Ready to Move On?

Sitting at 5–14 and seemingly destined to miss the playoffs once again, the Pelicans are reportedly gearing up for a veteran fire sale ahead of the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline. According to The Athletic’s William Guillory, New Orleans is on the verge of handing the keys of the franchise to Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears — a shift that explains the diminishing minutes for Herb Jones and other veterans on the roster.

“There’s no question the Pelicans look like a team that’s fighting a losing battle,” Guillory wrote of the Pelicans trying to keep their core together.

“…Every game they keep trying to keep the Zion era alive is another day they’re delaying the inevitable transition into the Fears-Queen era,” added the Pelicans beat writer.

The Lakers may have a golden opportunity to swoop in and buy low.