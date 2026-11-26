The Los Angeles Lakers’ need for another center has linked them to veteran big man Brook Lopez, once the record-setter for the most 3-pointers in a season by a seven-footer, who is being described by some as an answer for Victor Wembanyama.

(Let’s pretend for a second that he didn’t go for 32 points on 50 percent shooting the other night against Lopez’s Clippers.)

Lopez, 38, has been a complete revelation this season. After many called him all but — as the kids like to say — “washed,” Lopez has stormed out of the gates this season, averaging the most points per game since the 2022-23 season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Let’s also not fail to mention the 43.3 percent clip he is converting from the 3-point line.

Is Lopez the Perfect Trade Target for the Lakers?

Could Lopez, who spent the 2017-18 season with the Lakers, be on his way to a reunion? While there is plenty of chatter swirling that L.A. could have Lopez on its radar, Lake Show Life’s Collin Keane advises against a move.

“Lopez is still a capable shooter from distance,” Keane wrote, “which is why some people think he’d be a good tool to help draw Wemby away from the basket. That’s not false, but Lopez’s other (diminished) attributes would negatively override his shooting value in a matchup against Wemby. Defensively, for example, Lopez’s complete lack of athleticism at this point in his career would allow the very mobile and fluid Wembanyama to run circles around (and over) him, both on the perimeter and at the rim.”

Is Lopez the defender he was years ago? Not quite. Can he shoot and stretch the floor consistently? It sure seems like it. Would he be a playable option for the Lakers every night? It’s hard to argue otherwise.

Depending on what the Clippers have in mind in terms of a return for Lopez, the Lakers could make a decent offer. No, he wouldn’t be an answer for Wembanyama — because no one is! — but that’s Walker Kessler’s job anyway.

Lopez Chatter Growing By the Day

A one time All-Star, Lopez has become a trade rumor mill favorite in his 18th NBA season. With many reports indicating that the Clippers seek to move their star veteran before the trade deadline, it sure seems like Lopez is on the table, and with L.A. in (desperate) need of someone to chew up minutes at center when Kessler is off the floor, it’s not surprising to see all the Lopez-Lakers speculation on the internet.

“The Lakers are certainly gonna be a buyer,” said NBA insider Jake Fischer during Tuesday’s Bleacher Report NBA insider live stream notebook. “If you wanna talk about it specifically with Brook Lopez and the Lakers, he’s been there before. He’s been in that building, and he’s also right across town. (It) wouldn’t be a difficult transition for him by any stretch. … If this is what the Lakers decide they do value, if they prefer to have a different big man look compared to adding another rim-runner, Brook Lopez is massive, and he is one of the better floor-spacing big men on the market. … I certainly understand why Brook Lopez would be an appealing target for the Lakers.”

In the offseason, teams might have been able to acquire Lopez for a second round pick or two. Now, interested teams might be forced to shovel over at least a first first round pick swap.