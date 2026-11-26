On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stage. It’s also the battle of the MVP contenders, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama.

In a post on Instagram, Doncic shared a one-word message ahead of the Lakers-Spurs showdown.

“Thankful,” Doncic wrote.

The post featured Doncic’s Lakers teammates and coaching staff. It’s a heartfelt post in celebration of Thanksgiving.

The NBA has no games on Thursday, giving way for players to spend time with their families on one of the festive holidays of the year.

Victor Wembanyama’s Message Ahead of Lakers Game

Speaking to reporters after the Spurs’ 116-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Victor Wembanyama was asked about Friday’s matchup against the Lakers.

Wemby kept it short and to the point. He is looking forward to winning the game and possibly helping the Spurs advance to the NBA Cup knockout rounds.

“Must win,” Wemby said via BasketNews. “You know we need to take that lead. A big game, big, big game.”

The Spurs could make it to the knockout stage with a win over the Lakers, plus the Golden State Warriors beating the Blazers.

On the other hand, the Lakers also need a victory against the Spurs and the Blazers to earn the win over Golden State.

Friday’s Game is the Battle of MVP Contenders

Entering the 2026-27 season, Victor Wembanyama was the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP.

Luka Doncic entered the race after a scorching start to the campaign. He stamped his candidacy by currently leading the league in scoring at 36.6 points per game.

However, Wembanyama remains the favorite to take home the award, with Doncic coming in second, according to Kalshi.

Wemby is averaging 30.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game. He’s also shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

As for team records, the Lakers are currently atop the Western Conference standings at 15-3. They are ahead of the Spurs by 0.5 games after San Antonio’s loss to the Blazers puts them at 15-4.

It’s going to be a very interesting matchup, with the winner not just getting early bragging rights as the West’s top contender. The winner will also have a higher chance of advancing to the NBA Cup knockout stage.