The New York Knicks deciding to take Dalton Knecht came as a surprise at the time. It was on a two-way deal, which makes it more understandable, after being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers. It was more of a fit issue as the third-year forward didn’t look like he had a spot in the rotation.

For the Knicks, however, there was a little hope that Knecht could get a role even if it’s a minor one. But after four games for New York, there isn’t much convincing that his spot is safe. According to NBA writer Dan Favale, rookie Tyler Nickel’s debut made him a strong case to grab deep rotation minutes from the former Lakers forward.

“This isn’t an attempt to disparage the 25-year-old Knecht,” Favale wrote. “The Knicks signed him as a stab in the dark. Yet, as Mike Brown remains in #TryStuff mode, New York has emphasized getting sporadic looks at Knecht over, until recently, any other young player on the roster apart from Tyler Kolek.”

The defending NBA champion had to add some low-earning pieces like Knecht to manage the cap. However, when it comes down to what happens on the floor, there isn’t any guarantee for minutes.

Former Lakers Player Could Take Permanent Backseat

Knecht’s deal in signing for the Knicks will see him navigate between the NBA and the G League much like how his first two years in L.A. had been. He has played single-digit minutes in three of his four games.

Knecht had a solid debut against the Chicago Bulls, recording 10 points and 7 rebounds as well as hitting two 3-pointers in 16 minutes. However, weirdly enough he hasn’t been given a similar chance again and in the next three games after that, he has a total of only three points across the board.

It’s not overly alarming for a player like Knecht to play garbage time for a contender and championship roster. However, when a rookie debut performance outperforms all of his four games to an extent, the signs could be on the wall.

“For stretches at a time, you can see why. Mostly, though, you come away from Knecht’s minutes wondering if he’ll ever hold up as a perimeter defender,” Favale wrote. “In the event he can’t, you must then wonder whether he’ll ever be good enough, consistently enough, on the offensive end to justify playing time. The Knicks just found out that Nickel won’t pose the same dilemma”

Nickel recorded five points in nine debut minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 121-102 win on Wednesday night. What stood out was how he played in that limited time, his defense made this uncomfortable for the Cavs.

Knecht Will Have to Improve to Keep His Spot

Nickel as a second-round pick this year was immense in defense against a Cavaliers team that had both Donovan Mitchell and James Harden on the floor during his active minutes.

“At the same time, the two-way effort—heck, the two-way impact—is encouraging,” Favale wrote. “Defense isn’t supposed to be his forte, but it was where the Knicks felt him most in his debut. That alone is enough to put him ahead of Knecht in Mike Brown’s “Circle of Trying Things.”

How head coach Brown will proceed with the rotation remains to be seen. However, Knecht will have to do extra now to earn more minutes.