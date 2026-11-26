The Los Angeles Lakers have little reason to panic about their roster. At 15-3, they share the NBA’s best record and have established themselves among the early championship contenders.

But standing pat may not be part of Rob Pelinka’s plans.

The Lakers’ president of basketball operations has already signaled his intention to explore improvements before the Feb. 11 trade deadline. A new analysis suggests Los Angeles has enough financial flexibility to construct a sizable deal, even with limited draft assets.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus outlined a hypothetical four-player package that could allow the Lakers to match salaries for a player earning as much as $33.3 million.

The proposed combination includes Jaden Hardy, Jarred Vanderbilt, rookie Cameron Carr and Kevon Looney.

Their contracts total approximately $24.2 million.

However, executing such a trade would be considerably more complicated than those numbers suggest.

Eric Pincus Floats Potential $33.3 Million Trade Package

In his Nov. 25 examination of the Lakers’ trade options, Pincus explained how Los Angeles could use its existing contracts to pursue roster upgrades.

Hardy, who is earning $6 million, has struggled to establish a role under coach JJ Redick.

Looney, making $2.4 million, has similarly fallen outside the regular rotation.

Vanderbilt presents a different situation.

The defensive-minded forward earns $12.4 million and has recently contributed as an undersized backup center alongside Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Moving him could create another hole in a frontcourt already searching for consistent rebounding and rim protection.

Carr, meanwhile, represents one of the Lakers’ few promising young assets.

The 24th overall pick in June scored a career-high nine points against the Utah Jazz on Monday and has begun receiving opportunities during Austin Reaves’ absence.

Including Carr would mean sacrificing a developmental prospect for more immediate help.

Pincus presented the four-player combination as an illustration of the Lakers’ salary-matching possibilities, not as an actual offer under consideration.

Lakers Face Major Financial Obstacle Before Trade Deadline

The Lakers cannot necessarily acquire a $33.3 million player simply because the trade rules permit that amount in matching salary.

Los Angeles is operating under a first-apron hard cap after acquiring Walker Kessler from Utah through a sign-and-trade agreement.

According to Pincus, the team’s payroll stands at approximately $200.9 million, leaving $8.1 million below the $209 million threshold.

That restriction also affects the Lakers’ ability to fill roster spots after a trade.

Still, Pelinka has made clear that the front office is willing to explore improvements.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” Pelinka said during a Spectrum SportsNet broadcast.

Pincus identified backup center as the Lakers’ most pressing need, while also noting concerns about defensive rebounding, turnovers and bench production.

Potential options include Daniel Gafford, Brook Lopez and Goga Bitadze, although their availability remains uncertain.

For Los Angeles, the challenge isn’t simply finding another contributor.

It’s determining how much of a winning roster the franchise is willing to sacrifice to acquire one.

The Lakers have enough contracts to explore a meaningful deal. Whether they have the right combination of players and assets is another matter.