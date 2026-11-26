The Los Angeles Lakers, who own the NBA’s best record, will be one of the most intriguing teams to monitor around the trade deadline.

Recently, general manager Rob Pelinka said all fans of the NBA trade rumor mill wanted to hear, so get ready for more internet rumblings about whom the Lakers could pursue.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see. We think this team has a real chance to make a run so we want to give the group as much talent as we can,” Pelinka said prior to Friday’s win over the Sacramento Kings. “Don’t want to get too over our skis with a hot start because you don’t want to get big-headed. But, clearly, the way it’s gone so far has been great and we hope it continues.”

Lakers’ Biggest Need is Clear as Day

Perhaps even casual observers of the sport have heard it by now: the Lakers need a back up center, someone who can chew up consistent reserve minutes behind star center Walker Kessler. One name who has emerged in Lakers trade speculation? Brooklyn Nets big man Day’Ron Sharpe.

In a trade proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user, the Lakers would land Sharpe from the Nets in a blockbuster trade that sends disgruntled Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray out of New Orleans. Here is the suggested framework.

Lakers receive: Day’Ron Sharpe

Pelicans receive: Jake LaRavia and Terance Mann

Nets receive: Dejounte Murray and four second round picks

In this proposed deal, the Lakers would send out LaRavia, who has logged plenty of starting minutes for the team over the last two seasons, and one second round pick and acquire Sharpe, who could comfortably slide in as the back up center.

Although it is uncertain what the Nets would ask for in exchange for Sharpe, the 25-year-old former first round pick, recent reports have indicated that the franchise considers no player off limits. That could be the opening the Lakers need to check in with the Nets regarding Sharpe’s availability.

L.A. in the Market for a Big Man

The Lakers deserve plenty of recognition for their best start since the 2019-20 season, a year that ended in L.A. hoisting the Larry O’Brien Memorial Championship Trophy. But what is even more impressive is the Lakers winning 15 of 18 games despite possessing no traditional center behind Kesler in the rotation. The front office realizes the team will need a frontcourt reinforcement sooner than later, especially when the going inevitably gets tougher.

“The Lakers are still monitoring the market for big men, team sources told The Athletic,” Lakers insider Dan Woike reported. “They traded for Walker Kessler and signed Kevon Looney to play center, and (Sandro) Mamukelashvili can play the position, too. The team could address the position either by trade or signing, like with potentially adding (Matisse) Thybulle. The roster is currently at full capacity.”

While there is no indication that the Lakers have Sharpe on their radar, the Nets big man is a young, solid center that can impact the game on both sides of the basketball. His numbers — 8.9 points, 7.65 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season — aren’t super flashy, but he has recorded 23 double-doubles since being selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.