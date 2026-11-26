The Los Angeles Lakers signed Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract in free agency. The Lakers needed an athletic forward who could defend and knock down shots.

In an interview with Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times, Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that there was another reason why they brought in Williams. It didn’t have anything to do with his play on the court, but his demeanor off the court.

“He’s a beautiful human,” Redick said. “I didn’t know him. We set up a workout for him in Vegas, and he worked out. Rave reviews. I met with him the next day for about 45 minutes at our hotel, and I was like, ‘I got to get this guy on my team. Regardless of the player, I got to get this person on my team.’

“We sat there for 45 minutes, and he looks you in the eye, and it’s ‘yes sir, no sir. I got you, sir,’ the coach continued. “He’s awesome. He’s an incredible human.”

Turner highlighted Williams’ Thanksgiving tradition that started in 2021. He provided meals for 150 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles for the sixth year in a row.

Williams, who was born and raised in Lancaster, California, just wants to continue giving back to the community. He also hosts basketball camps during the offseason.

Ziaire Williams This Season

In his first season with the Lakers, Ziaire Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. He’s shooting career highs of 53.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from the 3-point range.

Williams has started in seven of the 15 games. He’s just starting to get back into his rhythm after dealing with a left foot injury that caused him to miss three games earlier this month.

The Lakers are currently sitting atop the Western Conference standings at 15-3. They have won nine of their last 10 games and are in a position to advance to the NBA Cup knockout stage.

What’s Next for the Lakers?

The Lakers are set for their biggest game of the season to date on Friday, visiting the Frost Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs. They have to beat the Spurs to have a higher chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

The Lakers will need help from the Portland Trail Blazers, who face the Golden State Warriors on Friday. If the Blazers beat the Warriors, the Lakers advance since they hold the tie-breaker against Portland.

It’s also a matchup between two of the MVP favorites this season, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama.