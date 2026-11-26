Historically great NBA teams are built on a strong bond between the head coach and the franchise star — a box the new-era Los Angeles Lakers seem to have checked with JJ Redick and Luka Doncic.

Their bond dates back to their days as Dallas Mavericks teammates and has only grown stronger since shifting to a player-coach dynamic.

On Thanksgiving Eve, Doncic posted an Instagram Story standing side-by-side with Redick, set to Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

JJ Redick Trusts Luka Doncic

In his second full season coaching Doncic, Redick has granted the Slovenian autonomy — not only to run the offense, but to change plays on the fly and act as his extension on the floor. Redick also fully supports Doncic vocal leadership, which was on full display last Friday against the Sacramento Kings when cameras caught him cussing out Sandro Mamukelashvili for repeatedly getting blown past on defense. While the public outburst drew some criticism, Redick stood firmly behind his star player.

“First of all, I think that what he’s been doing has been great, because he’s leading not out of frustration,” Redick said of Doncic’s leadership.

“…Those guys have been awesome and Luka has been leading that. They are problem-solving in real time,” he added, praising Doncic for holding teammates accountable.

Lakers vs Spurs NBA Cup

Coming off a rare four-night in-season break, the Lakers return to action Friday against the San Antonio Spurs in a heavyweight NBA Cup group-stage finale. The high-stakes matchup could determine which team advances to the knockouts. Entering Friday, four West teams — the Lakers, Spurs, Trail Blazers and Warriors — sit tied at 2-1. While Los Angeles must beat San Antonio to keep any realistic quarterfinal hopes alive, the Spurs hold the tiebreaker edge thanks to a league-leading point differential.

Friday’s clash with the Spurs will be the first true test for the Lakers, who have played the league’s second-easiest schedule through the opening month. It marks their first matchup against a top-six West seed, kicking off a tough three-game stretch that includes games against the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

Redick admits the next week will reveal if his Lakers are legit.

“I think these four games will be a great barometer of where we’re at,” Redick said on Wednesday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“…And whether we lose the game, whether we win the game, we’re either going to be contenders on ‘First Take’ or we’re not going to be contenders and we’re fake. That stuff is just noise. We’re going to focus on the process of trying to get better and it’s a good test to see where we’re at,” he added.