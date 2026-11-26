The Los Angeles Lakers have climbed to the top of the NBA standings, but that doesn’t mean everyone on their roster is guaranteed to finish the season in purple and gold.

With the Feb. 11 trade deadline approaching, two players who have struggled to find minutes could become particularly useful in the Lakers’ pursuit of reinforcements.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus identified Jaden Hardy and Kevon Looney as the two players Los Angeles would most likely offer to help facilitate a larger trade.

Neither has established a regular role in coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

That makes their contracts potentially more valuable to the Lakers than their contributions on the court.

The distinction matters for a team that shares the NBA’s best record at 15-3 but still has several areas to address before the playoffs.

Lakers Could Offer Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney in Trade

In his Nov. 25 examination of the Lakers’ trade options, Pincus identified several players with relatively inexpensive contracts that could help make a deal work financially.

Hardy and Looney stood out because neither has been part of the regular rotation.

“Neither Hardy nor Looney is in the rotation,” Pincus wrote, identifying them as likely candidates to help match salaries in a larger transaction.

Hardy is earning $6 million this season, with a team option worth the same amount for 2027-28.

The 24-year-old guard arrived in Los Angeles during the offseason after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the Lakers’ crowded backcourt has made playing time difficult to find.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves anchoring the offense, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton have handled most of the remaining guard minutes.

Looney faces a similar situation in the frontcourt.

The three-time NBA champion signed with Los Angeles during the offseason but has struggled to establish himself behind starting center Walker Kessler.

Redick has instead relied on Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt in smaller frontcourt combinations.

Looney’s $2.4 million expiring contract could become another piece in a potential deal.

Neither player has been publicly placed on the trade block.

However, their limited roles make them logical candidates if Los Angeles needs to match salaries.

Los Angeles Faces Financial Obstacles Ahead of Trade Deadline

President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has already indicated that the Lakers intend to explore roster improvements.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” Pelinka said during a Spectrum SportsNet broadcast.

Despite their impressive start, the Lakers have struggled with defensive rebounding and inconsistent bench production.

Pincus identified a backup center as the team’s most pressing need.

Potential targets include Daniel Gafford, Brook Lopez, Goga Bitadze and Jalen Smith, although their availability remains uncertain.

The Lakers also face financial restrictions after acquiring Kessler through a sign-and-trade agreement in July.

According to Pincus, Los Angeles is operating under a $209 million first-apron hard cap, leaving approximately $8.1 million in spending flexibility.

The front office must also account for roster-size requirements when constructing a deal.

Hardy and Looney alone would provide $8.4 million in outgoing salary, potentially helping the Lakers acquire another contributor.

But whether their contracts become part of an actual transaction remains uncertain.

For now, Los Angeles has the luxury of exploring improvements without disrupting a winning formula.

For Hardy and Looney, that could mean their greatest value to the Lakers comes before the trade deadline rather than during games.