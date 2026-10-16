Lakers Currently Discussing Dalton Knecht Trade For Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in trade discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks for a noteworthy trade. NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that the Lakers are hoping to trade Dalton Knecht for center Jericho Sims. The Lakers need to shed at least one player from the roster to reach the maximum names allowed in the regular season. Rumors have existed for weeks about the Lakers hoping to trade Knecht.

Fischer shared the following update on Thursday night on Marc Stein’s Substack:

“League sources say that the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory trade discussions on a framework that would ship former first-round selection Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee (along with second-round draft capital) in exchange for big man Jericho Sims. Yet it must be said that I’ve also heard some pessimism from sources briefed on those talks that such a trade will actually go through. The Lakers might be forced, if no deal materializes between now and Monday’s deadline, to simply waive Knecht to get down to 15.”

The trade would not fix the Lakers’ problem of having too many people on the roster in a one-for-one deal. Milwaukee or a third team would have to take Jaden Hardy in a trade to reach the roster space. However, the trade would answer another problem entering the season.

Why The Lakers Want Jericho Sims For Dalton Knecht

This trade package would help the Lakers get to add another backup center for some security behind Walker Kessler. A major offseason trade and contract agreement showed the Lakers have faith in Kessler as their starting center in the Luka Doncic era.

Unfortunately, Kevon Looney is not providing strong hope for depth as the only reserve center. Last season saw Looney barely able to play after the New Orleans Pelicans lost all faith in him getting consistent minutes.

Sims would join Looney as another backup center behind Kessler for ideal roster depth. Kessler only played 5 games for the Utah Jazz last season due to injury and sees health remaining a noteworthy concern. Sims providing another body would make the Lakers feel safer entering the season.

Why Sources Are Pessimistic About Lakers Trade

The same sources to inform Fischer of the trade discussions also expressed doubt about teaching a deal. Milwaukee has the same issue as the Lakers in terms of needing to cut someone from their roster. Taking on more players from the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade warrants them getting creative.

Fischer shared the following update from the Bucks’ side:

“The above proposed Lakers/Bucks swap would have helped Milwaukee’s own roster crunch. Sources say that the Bucks have weighed potential deals involving veterans Caris LeVert and Kevin Porter Jr., in addition to possible Sims trades, to avoid simply releasing players under contract.”

The Bucks having their own restraints could make the trade harder since they’d rather send Sims to a location where they get a pick or money back. Fischer’s report should make Lakers fans excited about their desire for a trade, but don’t be certain anything will come from it just yet.