It’s a Western Conference summit clash in the NBA Cup when the No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers face the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at the Frost Bank Center. Only one loss separates both franchises in the standings, and they will be looking to continue their fine early form.

Heading into the matchup, there may be some notable absences as the latest injury report on Thursday was updated. The major update for Spurs is second-year guard Dylan Harper being questionable for the game.

This is particularly interesting as San Antonio could have one of its top performers this season return.

Lakers Learn Dylan Harper Injury Update

Harper has missed the last four games for San Antonio after injuring his left hip against the Detroit Pistons. Fortunately, there wasn’t any serious damage to warrant a long-term absence and a one to three-week timeline was speculated for his return. However, the 20-year-old guard may return just in time for the top-of-the-standings clash.

Harper is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists so far this season. He makes a case for being the Spurs’ best performer behind Victor Wembanyama.

Harper’s potential return could come with a minutes restriction as Julian Champagnie has maintained a good role in the starting lineup. San Antonio is 3-1 without Harper, though the wins were against three of the West’s bottom four teams. They lost to the Portland Trail Blazers who were a much better team than those three.

The Spurs fell by only five points against the Blazers, but looking at the standings, the Lakers are in a stronger position than Portland. More significantly was how San Antonio struggled in the fourth quarter of the game — a scenario where the Lakers have thrived this season.

Lakers Aim to Continue Momentum

The Lakers will be looking to get a win in their first of four consecutive road games. They wrapped up the series of four home games with a 109-94 win over the Utah Jazz. It was sweet revenge as the Jazz put a stop to their nine-game win streak just two games earlier.

The loss to Utah was just one loss in their last 12 games which will give them some added momentum heading into Friday’s game.

Luka Doncic and Walker Kessler are healthy but Austin Reaves is still questionable as he recovers from a left heel bruise. He returned to practice this week much to the delight of head coach JJ Redick.

Other team news from San Antonio sees De’Aaron Fox listed as questionable while Tobias Harris, Jayden Quaintance and Maliq Brown are all out.

It’s tight in the West Group C standings of the NBA Cup as one of the Lakers, Spurs, Blazers and Golden State Warriors can still win the group in the final run of games on Friday.





