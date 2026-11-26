The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without Austin Reaves since November 11, when he suffered a left heel contusion and bone bruise against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Thursday, the Lakers released their official injury report for Friday’s NBA Cup game against the San Antonio Spurs. They have listed Reaves as questionable for the first time since he suffered the heel injury.

Reaves can either be downgraded to out or upgraded to available before tomorrow’s scheduled 9:30 p.m. EST tip-off. He’ll be re-evaluated to ensure his readiness for one of the biggest games of the season.

Austin Reaves Fully Practiced on Wednesday

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s practice, Lakers head coach JJ Redick appeared thrilled by how Austin Reaves looked great during scrimmage.

“Best I’ve ever seen him play,” Redick said, via Sporting News. “Yeah, not joking. He looked good.”

Reaves has missed five games due to the injury. The Lakers played well in his absence, building a record of 4-1.

However, Reaves returning to the court would mean that there won’t be a lot of burden on Luka Doncic offensively against the Spurs. It’s an important matchup, not just for bragging rights in the West early in the season, but also for advancing to the NBA Cup knockout stage.

If the Lakers beat the Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers defeat the Golden State Warriors, the purple and gold franchise will top West Group C.

How Austin Reaves Feels After Returning to Practice?

In his post-practice media availability, Austin Reaves discussed his injury and how he felt after participating in his first full practice since going down with the bruised heel.

“It felt good to play basketball again,” Reaves said via Ryan Ward of Sports Illustrated. “The wind was a little bad, but kind of to be expected being out two weeks, but it felt good. We’ll see how I wake up tomorrow. We’re still going in the right direction, but it felt really good today.”

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Reaves also opened up about how the injury happened. It was just an awkward landing for him, and he was thankful that he didn’t suffer a broken foot.

Reaves even used the upcoming Spurs game as motivation to return, though he doesn’t want to play if his body doesn’t feel ready.

Friday’s Lakers-Spurs game will be played at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.