Lakers Get Major Ziaire Williams Boost Ahead of Heat Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers nearly turned a comfortable victory into a stunning collapse Sunday night. Their next opponent offers an even greater defensive challenge.

That makes Ziaire Williams‘ expected return particularly timely.

Williams was absent from the NBA’s official injury report released Monday, Nov. 2, ahead of the Lakers’ home game against the Miami Heat.

The 25-year-old forward has missed three consecutive games because of left foot soreness.

His return would restore some much-needed size and defensive versatility to a Lakers team preparing to face Miami’s imposing frontcourt duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Ziaire Williams Set to Return From Lakers Injury Absence

Williams was not listed on the NBA’s 4:15 p.m. ET injury report, clearing the way for his expected return Monday.

The update follows encouraging comments from coach JJ Redick about the forward’s recovery.

“The images have been clean. I would describe it as soreness that just pops up in the morning, and he’s feeling a lot better,” Redick said Sunday.

“I think just being, again, cautious with the back-to-back.”

Williams started Los Angeles’ first four games, averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

He also shot 46.7% from beyond the arc.

His ability to guard multiple positions while spacing the floor gives Redick another useful option on both ends.

Lakers Nearly Blow 16-Point Lead Against Raptors

Williams’ return would be particularly welcome after the Lakers’ shaky finish against Toronto.

Los Angeles appeared headed for a comfortable victory Sunday before nearly squandering a 16-point lead in the final two minutes.

After Redick emptied his bench with 1:43 remaining, the Raptors scored 11 points in just 40 seconds.

Toronto trimmed the deficit to 125-120, forcing Redick to bring Doncic, Reaves and Kessler back to close out the game.

The Lakers ultimately escaped with a 131-125 victory behind Doncic’s 45 points and 15 rebounds.

However, the late defensive breakdown exposed an area Los Angeles must address.

The Raptors scored 43 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers struggled to maintain their defensive intensity.

Williams’ length and ability to defend across the perimeter could help prevent similar lapses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo Present Tough Test

Miami brings a formidable frontcourt to Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists through six games.

Adebayo adds 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while providing elite defensive versatility.

Together, the two present significant problems for opponents attempting to protect the paint.

Williams won’t be expected to handle either star alone.

However, his 6-foot-9 frame, mobility and defensive instincts give Redick another option to throw at Antetokounmpo while helping disrupt Miami’s interior attack.

Kessler remains Los Angeles’ primary rim protector, but Williams can provide additional length alongside him.

The Heat have also found their rhythm after opening the season with four consecutive losses, winning their last two games.

For the Lakers, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back, having another capable defender available could prove crucial.

Williams’ return would help restore balance to a rotation that has relied heavily on Doncic and Reaves.

And after Sunday’s near-collapse, Los Angeles could use every defensive reinforcement it can get.