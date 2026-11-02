Lakers’ Luka Doncic Receives Disappointing NBA News After Historic 45-Point Game

Luka Doncic keeps making NBA history. Winning Western Conference Player of the Week, however, has proved more elusive.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was passed over for the award for the second consecutive week Monday, Nov. 2, despite averaging 41 points and delivering a performance against Toronto that had never been seen in league history.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama earned the honor for games played Oct. 26-Nov. 1, while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum won in the Eastern Conference.

Doncic was among the other Western Conference nominees, continuing an unusual start to a season in which he leads the NBA in scoring.

Luka Doncic Outscored Victor Wembanyama in Award Race

Doncic averaged 41.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks across three games during the award period.

Wembanyama posted 36.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game.

Although Doncic held the edge in scoring and assists, Wembanyama helped San Antonio finish 3-0.

The Lakers went 2-2 during the same stretch, including 1-2 with Doncic in the lineup.

Doncic missed Wednesday’s victory over the Clippers before returning against Golden State.

Team success likely worked in Wembanyama’s favor, especially given his remarkable defensive production.

For Doncic, it marked another disappointing result after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome won the opening week’s award.

Doncic had also been nominated that week following a 52-point explosion against Utah.

Luka Doncic Makes NBA History Against Raptors

Doncic strengthened his case Sunday with 45 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five steals and eight 3-pointers in the Lakers’ 131-125 victory over Toronto.

According to the NBA’s official account, he became the first player in league history to record at least 45 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, five steals and five made 3-pointers in a game.

His offensive numbers were staggering, but his defense offered another compelling storyline.

Doncic drew three charges against the Raptors, including two against RJ Barrett and another against Scottie Barnes.

According to ESPN Research, he became the first player since tracking began in 2013-14 to register five steals and three charges drawn in the same game.

The three charges reportedly brought his season total to an NBA-leading four.

“Obviously, I’m not the best defender in the NBA, but I think this year, I really took a step forward,” Doncic said.

Doncic’s Defensive Improvement Strengthens MVP Case

Doncic’s effort against Toronto underscored a noticeable change in his approach.

He has been more active in passing lanes, more willing to absorb contact and increasingly engaged in the Lakers’ defensive schemes.

Through six games, Doncic is averaging 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks, putting him among Los Angeles’ leaders in combined defensive statistics.

His 15 rebounds against Toronto all came on the defensive glass.

Meanwhile, Doncic continues to carry an enormous offensive workload.

He is averaging 37.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers enter Monday’s game against Miami with a 5-2 record.

Individual weekly honors have eluded Doncic so far, but his offensive dominance and growing defensive commitment could strengthen his case for the league’s biggest individual award.

For now, the numbers speak louder than the omissions.