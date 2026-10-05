Lakers Handed Major Development On PJ Washington Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are still reportedly interested in trading for a starting power forward or another backup big man before the 2026-27 NBA season begins, and according to a new report, they could be getting closer to landing one of their top rumored targets: PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks.

As a former teammate of Luka Doncic and a player with the exact type of skill set the Lakers were looking for this summer, despite his status as still being on the Mavericks, Washington remains one of the most intriguing potential trade targets for a Los Angeles team going all-in on putting together a roster that fits around its franchise star.

As NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported, even though Dallas has been hesitant to entertain a Washington trade, the athletic forward could soon hit the market. If so, expect the Lakers to be first in line to make a trade offer for Doncic’s former teammate, who could boost the floor of Los Angeles’ roster.

Lakers Handed New Update, Good News On PJ Washington Trade Rumors

As Stein recently reported, despite previous comments from Mavericks general manager Masai Ujiri about the team’s interest in keeping Washington, there is a real chance his name will return to trade rumors soon.

“It is not yet clear whether Washington will start or come off the bench for first-year Mavericks coach Dusty May, but the perception among various rival teams persists that Dallas would ultimately consider offers for the 28-year-old since its roster features countless forwards of all sizes behind Flagg and Marshall,” Stein wrote in his latest report.

Heavy.com has already reported on the idea of a Lakers trade for Washington or Daniel Gafford as a more realistic possibility due to the amount of forwards and wings on Dallas’ roster heading into the season. But previously, that was speculation. Now, with Stein’s recent comments, the chances of Los Angeles being able to land someone like Washington to pair with Doncic are a much more realistic scenario.

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The 28-year-old forward averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over 56 games last year with the Mavericks. His three-point shooting percentage is below average, but his athleticism and on-court energy could make up for that, specifically on a Lakers team that would love to add his rim-running and defensive upside.

It remains to be confirmed if Dallas will entertain another trade with the Lakers, this time for Washington. However, if Los Angeles can offer back a decent package for the forward in the first season of his four-year, $88.8 million deal, he would be the perfect fit on this Purple and Gold roster.

How Realistic Is A Trade Idea For The Former Luka Doncic Teammate?

Despite the Lakers’ reported interest in a Washington trade, it wouldn’t come easy. Dallas would likely have a high asking price for the forward, and Los Angeles is a bit tied down on the assets they have and the moves they can make after already completing a major roster overhaul earlier in the offseason.

However, as Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote for LakeShowLife.com, perhaps a Lakers trade for Washington closer to the February trade deadline is a more likely outcome.

“If you are a squad poised for a postseason run and in need of an upgrade at forward, Washington could eventually prove to be your guy. Does that not sound like the Lakers?” he asked. “Depending on how well someone like Ziaire Williams or Jake LaRavia plays this season, Los Angeles could still be in the market for a forward by the 2027 deadline. By then, Washington could be staring down another missed chance at postseason basketball. Perhaps that forces the Mavericks to soften their stance on keeping him.”

As mentioned, Washington is the exact archetype of a player that works well with someone like Doncic, and those two have proven success playing together.

Though a trade deadline deal for the forward might be more realistic, it can’t be ruled out that the Lakers take a big swing and go all-in now on Washington before the season begins.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Rob Pelinka mentioned the idea of the team making a ‘2 for 1’ consolidation trade to bring in a new player and get under the 15-man roster limit. Though it remains to be seen how interested the Mavericks would be in sending Washington out West, the Lakers have a decent trade package to offer up if the front office wants to make a move now instead of waiting until the deadline.

LA’s Proposed Package For A New Starting Power Forward

Additionally, for those interested in what a Washington trade idea to the Lakers would look like, one previous proposal outlines roughly what Los Angeles would need to give up to add the top rumored target this season.

Basketnews.com’s Pijus Sapetka’s trade proposal appears to be the most likely package the Lakers could offer back to Dallas for Washington, so here it is:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks receive: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a 2032 second-round pick (originally from the Washington Wizards)

“For the Lakers, the logic is clear,” Sapekta wrote on why this Lakers trade idea for the forward makes sense. “Washington would give them a starting-caliber forward who fits next to Doncic, Reaves, Kessler, Sexton, and Grimes. He can defend multiple positions, rebound, hit open threes, and bring playoff experience.”

For now, the Lakers remain in trade rumors surrounding Washington. It remains to be seen if Dallas would give him up, but as time goes on, that feels like a more realistic scenario. If it does become the case that Washington hits the trade market, expect Los Angeles to be at the front of the line to offer up a few of its assets for the chance at landing a new starting power forward.