Will Walker Kessler Make His Lakers Debut vs. Warriors? NBA Insider Offers Major Clue

The Los Angeles Lakers could finally get their first look at Walker Kessler in a game Tuesday night, and the timing could hardly be better for a team still searching for its defensive identity.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that Kessler is trending toward making his Lakers debut against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas after participating in the team’s morning shootaround.

“Based on what we saw at shootaround for the Lakers this morning, Kessler certainly trending towards playing,” McMenamin said.

The encouraging development comes after the 7-foot-2 center missed Los Angeles’ first three preseason games with a jammed left pinky finger.

While the Lakers have yet to officially confirm his availability, Kessler appears closer than ever to getting on the floor with his new teammates.

Walker Kessler Nears Lakers Debut After Finger Injury

Kessler’s injury occurred early in training camp when he attempted to block a shot and struck his left hand against the backboard.

The setback delayed the debut of one of the Lakers’ most significant offseason acquisitions, leaving coach JJ Redick without the defensive anchor expected to patrol the paint this season.

Kessler took an important step toward returning Sunday when he participated fully in practice for the first time since the opening days of training camp, according to ESPN’s earlier report.

“It feels good,” Kessler told reporters. “Fully went [Sunday] in practice, felt great.”

Redick had previously declined to commit to Kessler playing Tuesday, emphasizing the need to evaluate how his finger responded to increased activity.

McMenamin’s latest report suggests the outlook has improved.

For Los Angeles, however, getting Kessler back is about more than simply adding another big man to the rotation.

It’s about finding out whether the Lakers’ offseason defensive makeover can work as envisioned.

Redick Hopes Kessler Can Transform Their Defense

The Lakers finished 19th in defensive efficiency last season, a troubling number for a team with championship aspirations.

That weakness became a clear offseason priority, with Los Angeles adding defensive-minded wings Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams to help strengthen its perimeter defense.

McMenamin noted that Kessler has been impressed by what those players have brought to the Lakers during training camp.

He also shared an interesting detail from Tuesday’s shootaround involving Thybulle and Jake LaRavia.

According to McMenamin, Thybulle revealed that he and LaRavia had dinner Monday night and discussed what it takes to become a great defensive player.

Their conclusion was simple: More effort on every possession.

McMenamin explained that when multiple players consistently defend with that intensity, their approach can become contagious throughout the roster.

But even the most aggressive perimeter defenders need protection behind them.

That’s where Kessler could make his biggest impact.

His shot-blocking presence should give Thybulle, Williams and the Lakers’ other wings greater confidence to pressure opposing ballhandlers without constantly worrying about what happens if someone gets beaten off the dribble.

The Lakers have already seen flashes of their defensive potential during the preseason. What they haven’t seen is how that unit operates with Kessler protecting the rim.

Tuesday’s matchup against Stephen Curry and the Warriors could provide their first opportunity.

And with the regular season approaching, the Lakers would welcome the chance to see whether their new defensive centerpiece can help turn an offseason vision into something real.