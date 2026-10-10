Memphis Grizzlies Bring Bad Injury News About New Controversial Big

The Memphis Grizzlies brought unfortunate news about their newest center, who was one of the team’s biggest pickups in the offseason.

According to the team, center Isaiah Stewart is sidelined for at least two weeks with a moderate left ankle sprain.

How Isaiah Stewart Picked Up The Injury

Stewart suffered the injury in the first quarter of his preseason debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 5, after contesting a shot at the rim. He is said to be reevaluated in two weeks.

The timeline means Stewart will miss the remainder of the preseason and the regular-season opening night against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 21.

The Grizzlies acquired Stewart from the Detroit Pistons in a draft-day trade. Instead of signing a brand-new free-agent contract, Stewart’s move to Memphis was completed by the Grizzlies absorbing the remaining portion of his four-year, $60 million rookie contract extension.

Stewart will earn a base salary of $15 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season, followed by a $15 million team option for the 2027-2028 season.

Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and a career-high 1.6 blocks over 22.7 minutes per contest for the Pistons, a squad that finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Isaiah Stewart Wants To Bring Grit And Grind Back in Memphis

Isaiah Stewart, who has been known for his gritty attitude inside the court, is looking to bring an old identity back to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On media day, Stewart said he wants to bring the grit and grind attitude back to the Grizzlies as they look to rebuild from a brief era with the core Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

“When you think of Memphis for me it’s the grit and grind, and I thought I made a career off that,” Stewart said. “Whatever role was given to me, I try to be a star in that role and do anything I can to help the team win.”

However, Stewart acknowledged the team still has a long road ahead in bringing that back to their DNA.

“It don’t happen overnight,” Stewart said. “It’s something that’s got to be built up day by day, and it’s a goal you’ve got to work towards. I feel like we have the right group to do that, and I’m looking forward to continuing the build.”

“Grit and Grind” was the defining identity of the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2010s, built around a tough, defense-first, and physical low-post style of play led by core players like Tony Allen, Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol, and Mike Conley.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman certainly thinks Stewart is the type of player that could build the culture back again with the team.

“Isaiah Stewart certainly fits that, someone that from an identity standpoint, we really wanted to go out and bring in someone to set the right tone with this group,” he said on media day.

Grizzlies won just 25 games last season. In the NBA Draft, they picked Cam Boozer as the third overall selection. Boozer, a 19-year-old 6-foot-9 bruising power forward, is seen as the team’s primary foundational piece for the future.

Stewart is expected to be among the mentors of Boozer on the team.