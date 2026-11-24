The Miami Heat have righted the ship after a rough start. Miami started off 0-4 and has flipped the switch. They have won seven straight games and look like the contender they wanted to be. Still, they have some holes in the backcourt they would like to fill.

Davion Mitchell and Klay Thompson have played great during this winning streak. However, the Heat need some help off the bench at the guard position. A trade idea from Bleacher Report would give them the depth in the backcourt that they are seeking.

Heat Trade Idea Would Give Miami the Depth They Despire

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that a smart move for Miami would include trading Dru Smith and a first-round pick swap to the Grizzlies for Cam Spencer. Spencer would instantly become the best guard off the bench that the team has on the roster.

Spencer is having his best season as a pro in what is his third year. All of his stats have taken a jump from last year. So far, he is averaging almost 12 points, three rebounds, and just under six assists per game. He is also shooting just under 56 percent, which is incredible for a guard.

What makes him so attractive is the fact that Spencer is shooting close to 55 percent from beyond the 3-point arc on almost four attempts per game. That kind of shooting opens up the floor even more for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that shooting is something they desperately desire.

The question would be whether or not Memphis would even move on from him. He is just approaching his prime, and the Grizzlies have a lot of young guys they are building around. Why would they get rid of him? Miami also has limited assets to acquire a player of his caliber, as well.

Miami Has Limited Options to Add to the Roster

With all of the assets they gave up to get Antetokounmpo, they don’t have many left to make further improvements. The Heat might be stuck with the current configuration of the roster. The lack of available first-round picks is a hindrance to that effort.

Surprisingly, Miami is the top-scoring team in the NBA. Offense hasn’t been the issue lately. Perhaps Pat Riley should look at improving the defense if they are going to make a move. Miami has the seventh-worst defensive rating in the league to this point.

Adding players who help with that issue could be the bigger need. Wing help should be the higher priority, especially with how badly Andrew Wiggins has played this year. Getting someone who can switch across multiple positions on defense would be beneficial.

Miami still has plenty of room to improve as the season goes along. They still have some chemistry to build as the season goes along. They might not need to add anyone.