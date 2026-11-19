The Miami Heat have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Dejounte Murray. But the latest reporting suggests the organization has yet to seriously explore bringing the disgruntled New Orleans Pelicans guard to South Florida.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Miami has not engaged in meaningful contact with Murray’s representatives despite speculation surrounding its point guard depth.

Reporting Thursday in The Stein Line, Fischer addressed the possibility of the former All-Star joining the Heat.

“Miami’s limited point guard depth has also sparked no shortage of speculation about South Beach potentially emerging as a landing spot for Murray,” Fischer wrote.

However, Fischer reported that there has yet to be meaningful contact between the Heat and Murray’s camp.

The update comes as Miami has won six consecutive games, with Davion Mitchell emerging as the NBA’s assists-per-game leader.

Heat Have Not Seriously Pursued Dejounte Murray

Murray requested a trade from New Orleans on Nov. 13, putting several potential destinations under scrutiny.

Miami appeared to make sense given its limited backcourt depth and Murray’s experience as a starting point guard.

The 30-year-old offers size, playmaking and defensive versatility.

However, Fischer’s report suggests the Heat haven’t taken meaningful steps to pursue him.

The distinction matters. Fischer specifically addressed contact with Murray’s representatives, not whether Miami and New Orleans have discussed possible trade frameworks.

No indication suggests a deal is imminent.

NBA Assists Leader Davion Mitchell Strengthens Miami’s Position

Miami’s recent success provides another reason to question the urgency of acquiring Murray.

The Heat extended their winning streak to six games Wednesday with a 137-130 victory over Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, while Bam Adebayo added 26 against the struggling Bucks.

Mitchell contributed 24 points and six assists while making a career-high six 3-pointers.

More importantly, the 28-year-old has emerged as one of the NBA’s most productive floor generals.

Through 15 games, Mitchell leads the league with 9.0 assists per game, giving Miami a dependable playmaker alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

His emergence has helped the Heat overcome concerns about their backcourt depth.

Mitchell’s production doesn’t eliminate the need for another guard. But it makes committing significant assets and salary to Murray a more complicated proposition.

Dejounte Murray’s Contract Presents Another Heat Obstacle

Murray’s contract could further discourage Miami from pursuing a trade.

The former All-Star is earning approximately $32.8 million this season and holds a $30.8 million player option for 2027-28.

Acquiring him would require the Heat to navigate salary-matching restrictions while potentially sacrificing important rotation players.

Miami also must consider the luxury-tax implications of adding another expensive contract alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Murray could provide additional playmaking and defensive depth. However, his salary and injury history complicate the potential return on that investment.

With Mitchell leading the league in assists and Miami riding its longest winning streak of the season, the Heat have reason to remain patient.

Fischer did not report that Miami has ruled out pursuing Murray.

But for now, there is little evidence the Heat are prepared to disrupt a rotation that has finally found its rhythm.