Many Miami Heat fans view Kyrie Irving as the dream trade target to boost their NBA Championship goals. The potential trade would likely require waiting out the Dallas Mavericks until they are ready to get younger. However, one positive sign comes from another team with rumored interest no longer wanting Irving.

Salt Lake Tribute reported that the Utah Jazz don’t have a desire to trade for Kyrie, despite previous reports suggesting otherwise:

“Last week, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Jazz had “internal discussions” about Dallas guard Kyrie Irving as a potential trade target. Is there any chance he’ll be in a different jersey the next time the two teams meet? The short answer: Not really. According to multiple team sources who were granted anonymity because they had not been cleared to speak publicly on the matter, the Jazz don’t appear to have any real interest in Irving.”

Utah has the ability to trade both draft picks and respected young talent to make a run at Irving or other respected veterans on the market. Unfortunately, the injuries to Jaren Jackson and Lauri Markkanen have led to a terrible start as one of the worst teams in the league. Trading for Kyrie or another star doesn’t seem logical until these names are back and Utah gets a better look at the team dynamic.

Why This Is Great News For Miami Heat

Miami has played great basketball as of late to rebound from a poor start in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. However, it remains difficult to see them easily being an East favorite against teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Irving was rumored since the Heat could use a veteran point guard to help take pressure off Giannis running the offense. Davion Mitchell has stepped up in the role as of late, but it is a hard sell to trust him as the point guard of an NBA Championship team.

Kyrie has high level experience of hitting a clutch shot to win the 2016 NBA Championship for the Cleveland Cavaliers. An impressive resume saw Irving making a total of four NBA Finals for relevant experience that could help any contender.

Heat Must Wait Out Mavs For Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks are off to a good start and appear good enough to make the play-in seeds behind the duo of Irving and Cooper Flagg. Dallas currently seems hesitant to trade Kyrie since they are giving fans exciting basketball and could make the playoffs.

However, one injury to Flagg or the Mavericks falling back to earth could change that rather quickly. The timeline is fully built around the young Flagg and could see Dallas moving on from Irving while his value is higher after bouncing back from a severe injury.

Miami would have to part ways with Mitchell and a young prospect like Pelle Larsson. The risk would make them a more viable title contender with Irving as the second star on the roster behind Antetokounmpo. It is a good sign that the only other rumored interested team has no current desire to trade for Kyrie.