After losing four straight games to open their season, the Miami Heat have won eight of their last 10 and currently boast a five-game win streak.

Erik Spoelstra’s team has turned things around on both sides of the floor. Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo have begun showing signs of a successful partnership, and the overall spacing has improved too.

Interestingly, Dwyane Wade believes that Davion Mitchell has been a key catalyst for the Heat’s change in fortunes.

“I think we all are big fans of what Davion Mitchell is doing for the Miami Heat right now,” Wade said via Wade’s WY Network. “You’ve seen him settle this team on the offensive end of the floor which has allowed for Giannis to continue to be dynamic, but also has opened it up for Bam to be dynamic, Klay to be dynamic because the point guard is the conductor… You’re talking about a guy who came in when the Heat were like, ‘We might need another point guard.’ Now they’re like, nah nah nah, we good.”

Over his first 15 games of the season, Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and nine assists per game. He’s shooting 57.7% from two-point range and 43.7% from deep

Mitchell Is Proving He’s More Than A Defender

When Mitchell entered the NBA, he did so with the reputation of being an elite defender. Throughout his career, Mitchell has proven that reputation to be true. He’s one of the best point-of-attack defenders at his position and is capable of guarding opposing teams’ best players when necessary.

However, Mitchell’s offense has been key to the Heat’s turnaround. He’s taking smart shots, creating for those around him, and providing both Giannis and Adebayo with a reliable outlet when the Heat need additional penetration or drive-and-kick options on offense.

Mitchell’s impact is also showing up in the analytics, with the Heat +1.9 points better per 100 possessions with Mitchell on the floor, as opposed to when he’s on the bench.

Heat Still Lack Depth

According to Draymond Green, the Heat’s lack of depth could become an issue for them throughout the season.

“I don’t think they have the depth to be as dangerous as you’d want them to be in the East,” Green said on his ‘The Draymond Green Show‘ podcast. “You’re always an injury away of things going the wrong way when you don’t have depth.”

Despite Green’s reservations over Miami’s chances of being a contender in the East, he has been enjoying Klay Thompson‘s strong start to the season.

“But it’s been beautiful to watch my dog Killa Klay kill the way he’s been killing!”

Thompson is averaging 15.3 points per game to begin the season, shooting 43.2% from the three-point range.

Miami will undoubtedly know it needs to find some added depth to the roster and could look toward the trade deadline to fix that issue. For now, though, Heat fans will be enjoying the Heat’s quality of play and the number of wins they’re stacking up. They can worry about their depth issues later, if an issue arises.