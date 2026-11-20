The Miami Heat are sitting at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference more than a dozen games into the NBA regular season.

However, their start to the year has been anything but pretty. The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo frontcourt duo is still working through some troubles while Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson are off to rather slow starts. In an effort to bring in additional scoring, Bleacher Report is urging the Heat to complete a major trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome.

Jerome is one of the league’s biggest surprises this season, averaging 25.4 points on efficient shooting splits of 48.5% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range. A backcourt of him and Davion Mitchell would offer plenty of scoring, playmaking, and defense. Mitchell is another one of the NBA’s biggest breakout candidates, recording 17.2 points and 9.0 assists per game while also playing lockdown defense.

The problem, though, is the Grizzlies likely will not part ways with Jerome for cheap, if at all. B/R suggests if Memphis is willing to cut ties with him, that a pair of first-round picks and salary-matching players may get the job done. If that is, in fact, what it takes to land Jerome, Miami should strongly consider.

The goal is to win a championship as soon as possible. This is because Antetokounmpo and Adebayo are not getting any younger at ages 31 and 29, respectively. Not to mention, Antetokounmpo has not yet inked a long-term contract with the Heat, so he could walk sooner than many expect if the organization is not showing a willingness to build a contender around him.

The Heat have their 1A superstar in Antetokounmpo, along with a respectable supporting cast highlighted by Adebayo. Still, something is missing. Miami lacks the X-factor so many championship teams typically have, and Jerome could serve as just that. Given his 25.4 points per game is only based off an 11-game sample size, it’s highly possible that number drops, especially if he lands in Miami.

But coach Erik Spoelstra doesn’t need another 25-point scorer, he needs an explosive offensive weapon that teams struggle to account for. When Antetokounmpo and Adebayo are having quiet nights (which is rare for the former), Jerome could step up and deliver.