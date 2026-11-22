The Miami Heat will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Sunday, when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Kaseya Center.

The Heat own the NBA’s longest active winning streak, erasing doubters of their 0-4 start. They are coming off a 137-130 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to improve to 9-6 for the season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder continue to battle injuries, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carrying the offensive workload.

Miami Heat Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

On Saturday, the Miami Heat released their official injury report ahead of their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Four players are on the report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with right groin tendinitis. Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable and will be re-evaluated before the scheduled tip-off of 6:00 pm EST.

Myron Gardner is tagged as probable because of right hamstring tightness and soreness. Gardner missed the hits in the previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to the same injury. However, he’ll likely get upgraded to available.

The two other players on the Heat’s injury report are Vladislav Goldin and Keshad Johnson. They are not injured but are assigned today to the NBA G League. They are both signed to two-way contracts, so they have limited appearances for the Heat in the regular season.

If Antetokounmpo hits down against the Thunder, the Heat will likely call on Bobby Portis to start in his place. Bam Adebayo will have to shoulder the load offensively and defensively.

Davion Mitchell‘s breakout season and Klay Thompson‘s hot shooting should give the Heat a better chance of extending their winning streak.

Heat vs. Thunder Preview

Sunday’s game between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be their first matchup of the season. They split last season’s regular-season series, but the Heat are 1-4 against the Thunder in their last five matchups since March 8, 2024.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable, so his status for the game is up in the air. If he’s unavailable to play, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain will shoulder the load defensively for the Thunder.

On the other hand, the Heat have seemingly found their identity after struggling to start the season. The Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 games, with wins over contending teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.