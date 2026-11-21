The Miami Heat are starting to find their form, and it’s a scary sight for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Winners of six in a row and seven of their last eight games, the Heat now sit at 9-6 after starting the season 0-4.

The Key Contributors (Other than Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Davion Mitchell has been one of the biggest surprises of the early NBA season and is proving to doubters that he is a starting-level point guard, contrary to popular belief.

In his second season with the Heat, Mitchell is having a career year. He’s averaging 17.2 points and 9 assists per game, both career highs by a wide margin, while shooting 51.1% from the field and 43.7% from 3-point range.

Klay Thompson also appears revitalized and is shooting better than he has in several years. The five-time All-Star is attempting 9.4 3-pointers per game, his highest average since the 2022-23 season, and making them at a 43.2% clip. That would be the third-highest 3-point percentage of his illustrious career.

Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are starting to gel after what initially appeared to be a clunky fit. Adebayo had a breakout performance Friday, Nov.13, scoring 37 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a win against the Cavaliers.

Over their past six games, the Heat have a defensive rating of 115.4, good for 14th in the league, up from their total season ranking of 22nd. Their offensive rating is 126.7, second in the league over that span. They also have a plus-11.3 net rating, the fourth-best mark in the NBA over that span.

Erik Spoelstra Says the Heat are Progressing

Coach Erik Spoelstra reflected on Miami’s recent play and discussed the team’s growth over the first 15 games of the season.

“I think we’re showing periods of dominance. That first half the other night was electrifying defensively. We’ve shown great halves against Cleveland, against Houston, Detroit — even on the road trip, unbelievable defensive quarters. Now, if we really, truly want to be a great defensive team, we have to sustain it and not just feel satisfied…” Spoelstra said at shootaround Friday morning, via The HEAT Realm on X.

There’s no poking holes in the Heat’s recent schedule, either. Aside from their most recent outing against the Bucks, Miami beat the Cavaliers, Pistons and Rockets, as Spoelstra mentioned. That’s a step up in competition from the Kings, Jazz and Clippers, whom the Heat defeated at the end of their West Coast road trip to ignite their recent winning streak.

In the same clip, Spoelstra also discussed the team’s offensive turnaround after its early-season struggles. He joked about the human nature of basketball and how players often look for their offense before focusing on defense.

“Offensively, we’ve had much quicker progress,” Spoelstra said. “I think it’s been a bigger motivating factor, and that’s ok. That doesn’t make guys bad human beings if they’re motivated by some offense. And where it was clunky early on, we’ve worked through a lot of that stuff and are getting way more to our strength zones, and you can see the possibilities.”

The Heat will look to continue their strong play in another test Sunday against the Thunder before embarking on a three-game road trip to face fellow Eastern Conference contenders in the 76ers, Knicks and Cavaliers.