The Miami Heat (9-6) and Oklahoma City Thunder (10-6) face off on Sunday evening in what should be a thrilling matchup to watch.

The Heat, led by the frontcourt duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, are on a tear, winning their last six games. They have defeated the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Milwaukee Bucks in that stretch. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City, despite multiple key absences, has emerged victorious in two of its last three contests.

In theory, the Heat should have an easier time than anticipated defeating the 2025 NBA champion Thunder due to the injuries to Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. However, it appears Miami could also be without one of its top players.

Heat List Giannis Antetokounmpo As Questionable for Game Against Thunder

The Heat are listing Antetokounmpo as questionable to suit up against Oklahoma City due to right groin tendinitis. This would be a significant absence for Miami, especially given that the 10-time All-Star is performing at an MVP level. He is averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 60.2% shooting in 15 games. He is also coming off a stellar performance against his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, where he recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists on 7 of 11 shooting.

The only other Heat player on the injury report is Myron Gardner, who is probable due to right hamstring tightness/soreness. The Thunder have yet to release their injury report.

If Antetokounmpo is unable to go, all eyes will be on the Heat’s supporting cast to step up against a championship-caliber team.

Adebayo has struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm this season, but he is coming to life in recent games with a 37- point performance against the Cavaliers and a 26-point outing versus the Bucks. He will certainly need a game of this caliber if the Heat hope to have any chance of defeating the Thunder.

Davion Mitchell and Klay Thompson will also be called upon by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to up their scoring rates. Or is it even possible a struggling Andrew Wiggins comes to life with Antetokounmpo on the sideline? It’s not out of the equation, but expect Spoelstra to rely on the trio of Adebayo, Mitchell, and Thompson if Antetokounmpo is out.