Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat notched their seventh straight win on Sunday, doing so even without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

During their seven-game winning streak, the Heat have outscored opponents by 79 points, including blowout wins over playoff-bound teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Even more impressive is their last three games, during which the Heat outscored opponents by 10.8 points per 100 possessions and averaged a staggering 129.3 points on 51/40/79 shooting splits.

Miami Heat Make Franchise History

Unlike the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat haven’t had to scratch and claw to wins in the clutch. Instead, they have dominated from start to finish.

Per the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds, the Heat have gone three straight regular-season games without trailing for a single second — a franchise first. Remarkably, they never achieved the feat even during the Big 3 era of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh or with the two Finals-bound teams led by Jimmy Butler.

Bam Adebayo Carries Miami Heat

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined on Sunday, Bam Adebayo carried an additional workload, especially as a scorer and playmaker. The All-Star big man finished with 24 points (8-of-11 FG), 15 rebounds, 12 assists two steals and two blocks to lead the Heat to a 123-113 win over the Thunder.

With his ninth career triple-double, Adebayo joined LeBron James for the second-most in Heat franchise history.

The Heat on Sunday became just the fourth team in NBA history to start a season 0-4 only to improve to 10-6. When told about the historic feat, Adebayo said the Heat are “not satisfied” and are just getting started.

“We’re not satisfied. I’m glad we won, but we gave up 33 in the fourth,” he said after the win, via ClutchPoints’ Zachary Weinberger.

“We’re trying to hold teams on the 15 made threes and they made 16, so satisfied that we’re winning. But I want to win like it feels like us dominating,” he continued.

“You know I want to feel like when we get out there, it’s a certain physicality effort, and I feel like we show that it sparks in segments, but not 48 minutes. And that’s the goal. Obviously, you enjoy winning, you enjoy being on the street, but we want to play obviously regular season, but far into the playoffs.”

The Heat (10-6) will try to keep their winning streak alive in a heavyweight showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-6) on Wednesday.