Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is the NBA’s second-highest-paid head coach, according to a recent study of NBA head coaching salaries.

Spoelstra has won two NBA Championships as Miami’s head coach, and not surprisingly, he is one of the most well-compensated head coaches in the league.

Erik Spoelstra 2nd Among NBA Coaching Salaries

With a $15 million annual salary, Spoelstra is tied with Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue at second in the NBA for the highest-paid head coach, just behind Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who is first at $17.5 million.

Here is the top-10 list, per Sportico:

Steve Kerr: $17.5M Erik Spoelstra: $15M Tyronn Lue: $15M Rick Carlisle: $11M Ime Udoka: $11M Joe Mazzulla: $11M Mike Brown: $10M Quin Snyder: $10M Taylor Jenkins: $10M Dusty May: $10M

Spoelstra is the NBA’s longest-tenured head coach, having joined Miami as the team’s head coach in 2008. He has won two chips since then, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history.

At $15 million, the Heat are paying Spoelstra a pretty penny to be their bench boss, but it’s well worth it given how much success that Miami has had under his watch. It is worth noting that there is no salary cap in the NBA for coaching staffs, so Miami has no problem paying him one of the highest coaching salaries in the league since they have the money to do so.

This season, the Heat are off to a solid start, going 10-6 in their first 16 games of the season as the team currently holds the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Micah Nori at Opposite End of Spectrum

While Spoelstra is at the top end of the pay chart for NBA head coaches, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori is at the bottom, as he makes just $2 million on the one-year deal that he currently has with the Trail Blazers.

“Tom Dundon went a step further in Portland when he hired Micah Nori in June to coach the Trail Blazers. Nori got one guaranteed year for less than $2 million,” Sportico reported.