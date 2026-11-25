The Miami Heat have played much better after a rough start to the season. Miami has won seven straight and sits tied for third in the Eastern Conference standings. However, a lot of that is from the power of the offense as opposed to the defense.

Right now, Miami is the leading scorer in the NBA. That is not usually how the Heat build their team. Usually, it’s the defense that leads the way. Head coach Erik Spoelstra is not giving up hope that his team can have an elite defense at some point soon.

Heat Working to Get Its Defensive Prowess Back

Spoelstra thinks that his team can become much better defensively as the year goes along.

“I think that saying they say all the time now, ‘You told on yourself,’ we’ve told on ourselves that we can do it.”

Spoelstra says that the team has shown flashes of that, but they have to put it together consistently.

“I think we’re showing periods of dominance. That first half the other night was electrifying defensively, but we’ve shown great halves against Cleveland, against Houston, Detroit, even on the road trip. Great, unbelievable defensive quarters. Now, if we really, truly want to be a great defensive team, we have to be able to sustain it and not just feel satisfied showing that we can be great.”

Right now, the Heat sit with the seventh-worst defensive rating in the league. Usually, the team is closer to the top ten when it comes to defense. That was the thought when Miami added Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair with Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.

Miami has figured out a way to make it work on offense so far, but getting the defense to play better consistently seems to be a bit of a struggle. Spoelstra is still going to work hard to get his team to play better on that end of the court.

Miami is in Contender Status Early in the Season

Despite the struggles on defense, the Heat have shown that they should be considered contenders in the Eastern Conference. One thing that has helped has been the lack of injuries Miami has incurred. Several other East teams have had star players go down already.

Of course, injuries still could befall Miami. Antetokounmpo only played 36 games last season. Calf injuries have crept up on him, and that was how his career in Milwaukee ended. Now, the Heat are happy with how he has started the season in terms of health.

Adebayo has played better with him in the half-court portion of the offense. Still, the team knows that Antetokounmpo has a history of breaking down in the middle of the year. That’s part of the reason why they are looking around the trade market. They might need some injury insurance.