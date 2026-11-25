Miami Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was praised by team legend Chris Bosh after his hot start to the season.

In his first year with the Heat, Antetokounmpo has helped lead the Heat to a 10-6 record. Individually, Antetokounmpo is having an incredible season, as he’s averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game for Miami, as he’s starting to really find his groove with the team after some early growing pains.

Chris Bosh Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a social media post, Bosh — one of the greatest Heat players of all time — praised Antetokounmpo for his strong play this season for Miami.

“Giannis is just being who he is. He’s like a modern day big point center. He can bring it up the floor. It doesn’t matter if you have your whole team back. He is going right to the basket every single time. He’s relentless. He’s trying to dunk on you. Very much like Shaq used to do. Dunking into the paint with all those spread shooters out there… he’s trying to take the rim home with him every day,” Bosh said.

It’s high praise from Bosh, one of the best players in franchise history, so Antetokounmpo should feel great hearing him say positive things about him.

Heat on a Hot Streak

After starting the season with a 3-6 record, the Heat have ripped off seven straight wins and are looking like a legitimate NBA Championship contender right now.

Antetokounmpo is starting to find his groove as a two-headed monster with Heat captain Bam Adebayo, while point guard Davion Mitchell is playing like an All-Star this season. Klay Thompson is also having a career resurgence in Miami in his first season with the team.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, the NBA’s second-highest-paid head coach, is having one of his best coaching seasons as he’s fit a high-touch superstar in Antetokounmpo into the Heat’s lineup to great success so far.

It’s all adding up to the Heat being one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment, and one that looks like it could be a serious contender for the chip this season.