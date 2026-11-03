Giannis Antetokounmpo Declares Himself Top Modern Player

The Miami Heat are getting full confidence from Giannis Antetokounmpo this season when seeing him discuss his career. Antetokounmpo has been an elite player in the NBA for almost a decade now contributing on both ends of the floor. The NBA asked top superstars about their various accolades as part of a bigger YouTube trivia video.

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Giannis used this as a way to name himself the best NBA two-way player of his era:

“In my era, best two-way player. I can prove it. Best offensive player, MVP. Best defensive player too. Defensive Player of the Year.”

Antetokounmpo was asked about his awards and decided to recite his resume for those who don’t believe his opinion. Giannis believes his best years on the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed he’s been the best player to contribute both offensively and defensively at the highest possible level.

It is hard to argue with his claim of the top overall award and top defensive award giving him the crown. Elite offensive stars like Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic have struggled on the defensive side. Most superstars see similar stories of elite offensive numbers and average or worse defensive metrics. Antetokounmpo takes pride in being among the few to thrive on both ends.

Miami Heat Not Getting Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Yet

The comment of Giannis was filmed a while back during media day when league and team representatives have employees there filming content for the rest of the season. A lackluster start to his Heat tenure sees fans already questioning the fit of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo on the same team.

Giannis has been an elite offensive player so far for Miami by putting the offense on his back. However, the defense is where things get tricky since he’s taken a step back from his best days with the Bucks earlier in the decade.

An odd core sees Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Davion Mitchell filling out the rest of the starting lineup. Antetokounmpo believes he must go full out on offense to give the team a chance to win, which also means not playing his best defensive on all possessions.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo Win More Awards

Time moves fast in the NBA to see new players coming in and seizing new spots while the established stars must compete. Giannis has fallen out of the MVP race in recent years with names like Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama seemingly passing him.

Partial reasoning for the trade saw both Antetokounmpo and the Bucks realizing they needed to move on from each other. High expectations in Miami see Giannis having less depth since the Heat traded Tyler Herro and four other names to land a two-time MVP.

Lack of depth could give Antetokounmpo an MVP narrative if the team wins enough games and he’s continuing his elite play. However, it remains hard with names like Doncic, Wembanyama, and Anthony Edwards hoping to win their first. Another Defensive Player of the Year Award is becoming impossible due to Giannis aging and no longer prioritizing that side of the court.