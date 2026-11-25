The Miami Heat‘s list of potential backcourt reinforcements has grown shorter, with a familiar name from the NBA rumor mill heading to a division rival.

Kevin Porter Jr. is finalizing a two-year contract with the Orlando Magic, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing Porter’s agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation.

The agreement takes Porter off the market after Miami was linked to the former Milwaukee Bucks guard earlier this month.

The Heat had considered signing Porter or former Miami guard Gabe Vincent to bolster their rotation, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

However, Miami’s level of interest remained uncertain, with conflicting reports about whether the franchise was actively pursuing Porter.

Regardless, his expected arrival in Orlando gives another Eastern Conference competitor an experienced offensive weapon.

Heat Previously Linked to Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter emerged as a potential Miami target after Milwaukee waived him before the regular season.

On Nov. 12, Fischer reported that the Heat had weighed signing Porter or Vincent in hopes of generating additional production during their uneven start.

Miami had opened the season 5-6 despite making a major offseason move to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat were looking for more consistent scoring and playmaking behind their primary offensive options.

Porter appeared to fit that description.

The 26-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 38 games for Milwaukee last season.

His ability to create his own shot and facilitate offense made him an intriguing option for teams seeking another ballhandler.

However, Miami wasn’t alone in considering him.

The Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers were also linked to Porter.

Denver and Orlando eventually emerged as the most prominent contenders, with Porter meeting representatives from both organizations.

The Magic ultimately secured his commitment.

Meanwhile, Vincent signed with Sacramento earlier this week, removing another veteran guard previously connected to Miami from the market.

Magic Add Another Weapon as Heat Find Their Rhythm

Orlando’s move comes as Miami has begun overcoming its early struggles.

The Heat have won seven consecutive games, including Sunday’s 123-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their resurgence has helped erase much of the damage from a difficult opening stretch.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has found greater consistency from a rotation featuring Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Still, the Heat’s earlier interest in additional guard help raised questions about whether their roster needed another offensive creator.

Porter would have offered scoring versatility and another player capable of initiating possessions.

Instead, Miami could eventually face him in a Magic uniform.

Orlando already features Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs, giving Porter an opportunity to complement an established young core.

His addition could further complicate Miami’s path through the Eastern Conference.

The Heat have found ways to win without making another signing, but the NBA’s roster market rarely stands still.

With Porter headed to Orlando and Vincent joining Sacramento, Miami has fewer available options should it decide another backcourt addition is necessary.