The Miami Heat took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in a matchup that brought LeBron James face-to-face with his former head coach, Erik Spoelstra. While Philadelphia walked away with a 111-104 victory, James had plenty to say about the man who helped him win two NBA championships in Miami.

James recorded his first triple-double with Philadelphia, finishing with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. However, his performance wasn’t the only thing worth discussing afterward. The 41-year-old superstar delivered some serious praise for Spoelstra, making it clear where his former coach ranks among those he has played for.

“Spo is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. S***, he’s one of the best coaches in our league,” James said. “Obviously, the best coach I’ve had.”

LeBron James Makes Strong Statement About Erik Spoelstra

James spent four seasons playing for Spoelstra from 2010 to 2014, winning consecutive NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. Miami also reached four straight NBA Finals during that stretch, establishing one of the most successful runs in franchise history.

Those years clearly left an impression on James, who explained that his development involved much more than taking advantage of his athletic ability.

“I didn’t want to be a guy that just went out there and ran and jumped,” James said. “That’s a great quality and I found out I was gifted with that. But I’ve always had the IQ of a smart basketball player from the moment I picked up the game.”

James has played under several coaches throughout his career, making his assessment of Spoelstra particularly meaningful. His comments also reflect how much he values basketball intelligence, something that has helped him remain productive well into his 40s.

Erik Spoelstra Offers His Own Praise for LeBron James

Interestingly, Spoelstra had some encouraging words of his own before Wednesday’s matchup. The Heat coach acknowledged James’ longevity while explaining how impressive his continued production has been.

“Father Time always wins. But right now, he’s giving Father Time hell,” Spoelstra said, according to ESPN’s game recap.

James certainly backed up that assessment, scoring 14 consecutive points during the first half as Philadelphia took control. His performance helped the 76ers snap Miami’s seven-game winning streak despite playing without Joel Embiid.

For Heat fans, the exchange offered another reminder of what James and Spoelstra accomplished together. Their championship partnership ended more than a decade ago, but the respect between them clearly hasn’t disappeared.

Wednesday’s result belonged to Philadelphia. The appreciation James expressed for Spoelstra, however, was another reminder of Miami’s lasting influence on his career.