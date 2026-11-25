The Miami Heat received two encouraging developments Wednesday afternoon, just in time for one of their most important games of the young season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was upgraded from questionable to probable, putting the two-time NBA MVP on track to return against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was officially ruled out because of an illness, leaving the Sixers without their former MVP for the second consecutive game.

Both developments were reflected in the NBA’s updated injury report released at 3:15 p.m. ET, less than two hours before tipoff at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The timing couldn’t be much better for Miami.

The Heat enter Wednesday riding a seven-game winning streak, with an opportunity to clinch East Group B and advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Nears Return for Heat

Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s 123-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder because of right groin tendinitis.

However, the 31-year-old participated in Tuesday’s practice before Miami traveled to Philadelphia.

He told reporters afterward that he felt “great,” offering an encouraging sign that his absence could be brief.

Wednesday’s upgrade to probable suggests Antetokounmpo is expected to play, barring a late setback.

His potential return would strengthen a Heat team that has already found ways to win without him.

Miami has recovered from a 0-4 start, winning 10 of its past 12 games to improve to 10-6.

Antetokounmpo has been central to that turnaround, providing dominant scoring, rebounding and playmaking alongside Bam Adebayo.

But the Heat haven’t relied exclusively on their biggest star.

Adebayo delivered 24 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists against Oklahoma City, while Pelle Larsson added 21 points.

Their performances extended Miami’s longest winning streak of the season.

Getting Antetokounmpo back would give coach Erik Spoelstra another weapon against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Joel Embiid Absence Gives Heat Another Advantage

While Miami moves closer to full strength, Philadelphia faces a significant challenge without Embiid.

The seven-time All-Star missed Monday’s 128-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers after developing an illness.

He was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday before the Sixers officially ruled him out.

His absence could prove especially costly against a Miami frontcourt featuring Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Philadelphia struggled to contain Portland center Donovan Clingan on Monday, allowing him to collect 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Now, the Sixers must contend with Miami’s size and physicality without their most established interior defender.

Philadelphia still has considerable offensive firepower behind Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers enter Wednesday with a 14-4 record despite Monday’s setback.

However, Miami has an opportunity to take control of the matchup early.

The Heat lead East Group B at 2-0, while Philadelphia is 1-1.

A Miami victory would secure a quarterfinal berth and extend its winning streak to eight games.

Nothing is guaranteed against a talented Sixers team, even without Embiid.

But with Antetokounmpo nearing a return and Philadelphia missing its franchise center, the Heat couldn’t have asked for a more favorable injury update ahead of their NBA Cup showdown.