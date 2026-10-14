Hi, Subscriber

Heat Given Surprisingly-High Ranking Among Desperate Teams

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center on March 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat have an almost brand-new team around Bam Adebayo. Most of the guys around him are now gone. A lot of the depth that Miami had built has disappeared, as well. Instead of depth, the Heat now have Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was brought in to help Miami make a run at a championship. He is now the center of the team. Pat Riley made sure to let everyone know the organization is still trying to win games as long as he is in charge. Now, they are seen as a desperate team by ESPN.

GettyMiami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks the ball in a game. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Heat Ranked as Eighth-Most Desperate Team to Win Now

Zach Kram of ESPN ranks Miami as the eighth-most desperate team to win now. He cites adding Antetokounmpo as the sole reason because of what it does to their flexibility moving forward.

“The Heat jumped nine spots, all thanks to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. And they’ll surely leap even higher by next fall, because Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign an extension before then. Miami is exactly the kind of team this exercise is designed to capture: The Heat traded numerous assets for a 31-year-old star, so they’ll presumably keep making concerted win-now moves to seize the day while he’s still in his prime,” Kram writes.

Antetokounmpo is still in the prime of his career, but he has shown signs of slowing down. His durability has started to take a hit in the last few years. He played only 36 games a year ago after suffering multiple calf injuries. He has also missed games in two of the last three postseasons his team played in.

Trading most of the depth that helped them become a play-in team in the last few years is worth the upside of Antetokounmpo. However, they don’t have many answers if he gets hurt again. Adebayo would have to carry a heavy load in that scenario, and he is best used as a second or third offensive option.

GettyMiami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball in a game. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Miami is Gambling Big on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Health

Perhaps no bigger gamble was made in the offseason than trading all of these assets Miami parted ways with. They are putting a large price on Antetokounmpo’s health. If this gamble fails, the team will struggle to return to prominence until they get more cap space.

The Heat will likely sign Antetokounmpo to an extension at some point before next season. That will only increase the urgency that Miami has to win big now. Riley will keep shoving the chips into the middle of the table. At his age, he doesn’t want to go through a rebuild.

Last season, the Heat had the 12th-rated offense in the NBA. With a bona fide superstar, they are expecting to be in the top ten this season. That is the only way that Miami ends up making a deep run in the postseason.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

0 Comments

Heat Given Surprisingly-High Ranking Among Desperate Teams

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x