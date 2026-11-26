The Miami Heat (10-7) and New York Knicks (12-6) are battling it out on Friday night at 7 PM ET.

The Heat are coming off a disappointing loss against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, in which 41-year-old LeBron James recorded a triple-double. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Davion Mitchell performed at a high level for the Heat, but outside of that, Miami’s roster was rather disappointing.

Prior to falling short against the Heat, Miami had won seven consecutive games.

Heat Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Probable for Game Against Knicks

The Heat are listing Antetokounmpo as probable due to right groin tendinitis. This is the same injury that held him out of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Here is the rest of the injury report for Heat-Knicks:

HEAT

Tre Donaldson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Vladsilav Goldin: Out – G League – Two-Way

Andrew Wiggins: Probable – Right Ankle Sprain

KNICKS

OG Anunoby: Doubtful – Left Calf Strain

Jordan Clarkson: Questionable – Right Plantar Fasciitis

Andre Drummond: Questionable – Head

Miles McBride: Questionable – Left Adductor Tightness

This is a matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders, but it is entirely possible neither party is at full strength.

Miami is likely to have its entire roster available, but Antetokounmpo and/or Wiggins may not suit up. The former is the Heat’s new franchise cornerstone, who is performing at an MVP level thus far. He is averaging 28.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 60.3% shooting in 16 games.

The potential absence of Wiggins is much less significant than it would have been a few seasons ago. The NBA champion forward is greatly struggling to find a rhythm this year, recording just 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 44.5% shooting in 17 appearances.

The Knicks will be led by superstar guard Jalen Brunson and All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns against the Heat. This duo brought New York a championship last season, so defeating them, even in the regular season, is a tall task.

The likelihood is, however, Anunoby will not appear against the Heat, which is crucial because he would have been given the job of guarding Antetokounmpo.

Without him, Antetokounmpo could thrive against the Knicks.