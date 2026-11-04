Heat Receive Alarming Warning About Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat expected Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo to give them a defensive foundation opponents would struggle to solve. Instead, their early results have left Bill Simmons questioning why that combination has not produced better basketball. His assessment offered comfort for supporters waiting on a turnaround.

“If I’m a Heat fan, I’m panicking now,” Simmons said. “They got their absolute a** kicked by the Lakers last night. I didn’t expect the defense to be this bad.”

Miami lost 138-117 to Los Angeles on Monday, another difficult result for a team adjusting to a different roster. The Heat stood 27th in defensive rating afterward. That ranking makes defense a concern rather than something their offensive talent can cover up.

Bill Simmons Questions Heat’s Defensive Identity

“They’re 27th in defensive rating. That’s rough,” Simmons continued. “The Klay thing didn’t work out, and there’s a reason why two teams were ready to move on from him. The Jovic extension seems like a mini-catastrophe.”

Those comments represent Simmons’ assessment of Klay Thompson and Nikola Jovic, rather than a final judgment on their seasons. However, they broaden his criticism beyond the two stars. He is questioning whether the supporting roster is helping Miami maximize its strengths.

“I still feel like they have some moves, but this does not look good so far,” Simmons said. “I don’t understand why they’re this bad on defense.”

For Heat fans, that final line identifies the gap between expectations and execution. Having two respected defenders should provide options. It cannot replace the communication and coordination required from all five players.

Bam Adebayo Identifies Communication as a Problem

Adebayo has acknowledged that issue himself. After the Lakers loss, he explained that fatigue can cause Miami to stop communicating, leading to mistakes and inconsistent effort. That offers a problem to examine than assuming the pairing cannot work.

The distinction matters because defensive breakdowns often begin before the final shot. A teammate losing an assignment can force help, which then creates another opening. Antetokounmpo and Adebayo cannot erase every mistake without the rest of the lineup responding correctly.

Miami’s task is to make those responses more dependable. Better communication, sharper recovery and sustained commitment must become visible across possessions. A reputation for defending means little when opponents repeatedly find comfortable opportunities.

Simmons supplied the warning. The Heat now need their performance to provide a response beyond another explanation of what went wrong.