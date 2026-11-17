The Miami Heat received encouraging news about Bam Adebayo less than 24 hours after their captain left Monday’s win over the Houston Rockets with a hip injury.

Adebayo is listed as probable for Wednesday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Heat identified the injury as a right hip impingement, providing more clarity after Adebayo experienced tightness during Miami’s 128-110 victory over Houston.

His probable designation suggests the three-time All-Star could avoid missing a game despite sitting out the entire second half Monday.

That’s welcome news for a Miami team that has won five consecutive games after a difficult start to the season.

Bam Adebayo Injury Update Offers Heat Encouragement

Adebayo played only 16 minutes against Houston before the Heat decided to shut him down.

He finished with four points, one rebound, two assists and two steals. Miami led 62-46 at halftime and never needed to bring him back.

Afterward, coach Erik Spoelstra explained that the decision was precautionary.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Spoelstra said.

“But it was hip tightness at that point. I even saw the way he was grinding through it in the second quarter. I’m like, whatever he says, whatever anybody says, let’s just sit him down. And then we’ll reevaluate tomorrow. But I don’t think it’s long term.”

Tuesday’s injury report supports Spoelstra’s initial optimism.

Still, Adebayo has not been officially cleared to play. His availability will depend on how his hip responds before Wednesday’s game.

The Heat have little reason to rush their defensive anchor, particularly this early in the season.

Heat Face Bucks With More Positive Injury News

Adebayo isn’t the only Miami player moving closer to returning.

Nikola Jovic is listed as probable after missing Monday’s game because of illness.

Pelle Larsson, who also dealt with an illness, is available. Klay Thompson is available despite a left ankle sprain.

However, Myron Gardner remains questionable because of right hamstring tightness and soreness.

Gardner’s status bears watching after his emergence as an important rotation contributor.

Miami’s improved depth has helped fuel its recent turnaround.

The Heat have climbed to 8-6 after opening the season 3-6. Their five-game winning streak includes victories over Cleveland, Detroit and Houston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has also helped carry the offense, giving Spoelstra another reliable option when Adebayo needs rest.

Bam Adebayo’s Status Adds Intrigue to Bucks Reunion

Wednesday’s matchup already carries additional significance.

Antetokounmpo will face Milwaukee for the first time since joining Miami, adding another storyline to the Heat’s pursuit of a sixth consecutive victory.

Adebayo’s potential return would give Miami its preferred defensive centerpiece against a familiar Eastern Conference opponent.

For now, the distinction is important: Adebayo is probable, not officially available.

But after Monday’s abrupt exit, the latest update gives Miami reason to believe its captain could be back without missing a game.